The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13, episode 4 recap: From Kyle's 'mid-life crisis' to chats about monogamy, cheating and more

The all-new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13 premiered last month and things have been escalating whether it comes to the cast dynamics or their personal life issues. Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's relationship is a major focus of the season in light of their separation. Apart from that, there have been arguments, meltdowns, fights, controversial questions, relationship troubles, parties, lunch catchups, and more.

The currently airing season premiered on October 25, 2023, on Bravo. It features Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Annemarie Wiley as cast members. Here's a recap of what happened in the fourth episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13 titled Hellevator.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13, episode 4 recap

Sutton on Kyle's 'mid-life crisis' amidst issues with Mauricio

Dorit's husband PK Kemsley and Kyle's husband Mauricio Umansky sat down for dinner and discussed the latest in their lives. The latter discussed how he and Kyle had a rough year when it came to their decades-long marriage. Mauricio claimed that since he didn't have time to fight with her, he tried to let Kyle be right usually. Meanwhile, she told Dorit that she expected a lot more from Mauricio than he was willing to give after all these years together.

Kyle expressed that she wasn't interested in his parties and business events lifestyle anymore. During her confessional, she broke down and revealed that she wasn’t happy and was trying to focus on herself since Mauricio was so busy with his work. When Dorit asked Kyle what promoted her to stop drinking, she answered that she felt the need to be clear and focused. In her confessional, Sutton claimed Kyle was going through a mid-life crisis.

Country bar shenanigans

The cast members went to a country bar and asked a round of controversial questions from one another. There were talks about monogamy, cheating, and money and the women shared their thoughts about the topics including financial troubles and more. When the group went up to the mechanical bull, Sutton remarked that someone's implants could possibly fly out in the process. Kyle rode the bull for 25 seconds while Sutton only managed it for 13 seconds.

Kyle and Sutton's heated chat

Kyle visited Sutton's house and had a conversation about recent events including their Las Vegas trip. The latter was not happy about the former's inclination to defend Erika. "Just because I can see another perspective that doesn't mean I'm not your friend," Kyle told her. When the conversation escalated, she added, "You have a habit of losing your shit in ridiculous circumstances." When Sutton told her to name examples, Kyle had a list ready.

