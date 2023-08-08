The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13: From Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky split rumors to cast changes

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is one of the most popular and talked about edition of The Real Housewives franchise. The reality series, based on the life of women in Beverly Hills, California, has given lots of drama and exciting content throughout its twelve-season run. With its brand-new thirteenth season coming up, here's what you can expect including Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's separation and the changes in the cast members.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13 release date

Even though there is no official announcement from Bravo as of now, season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to release by the year-end. Variety was previously told that the show's premiere month will be around November 2023 with the season's filming having wrapped up from February to May this year. But additional filming happened in July after the news of Kyle and Mauricio's alleged separation. Makers could also choose to tease the drama for the final parts of the new season instead of pushing the release to next year.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13 cast

Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff are returning for season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Lisa Rinna is not returning and announced her exit in January after eight seasons. Annemarie Wiley, a nurse anesthetist, is the newest addition to the cast. Former cast members Kim Richards, Camille Grammer, and Denise Richards will also be making guest appearances.

Camille took to her Twitter to answer a fan and revealed, "I was only a guest this season but I had a blast. I witnessed some intense drama and many laughs in one evening. Prior to filming the season, Kyle told Hollywood Life that she was looking forward to moving on from the season 12 drama which is why she wanted to get back to having a good time. Producer and reunion host Andy Cohen called the season light, surprising, and exciting.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky split rumors

A few weeks after the season wrapped filming, the news of Kyle and Mauricio's alleged divorce broke out. The couple who has been married since 1996 and has three daughters, posted a statement denying the divorce but acknowledging that their marriage has faced a hard time in recent times. "Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage," they said.

"While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," the two slammed the reports. Cohen also responded to a viewer in July and divulged, "I want to say that I think that [their split] will be included next season of Beverly Hills in some way, shape or form. That’s all I will say." As per reports, Kyle has started dating country singer Morgan Wade after the alleged split from her husband.

