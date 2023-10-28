The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13: Kyle Richards details 'painful times' with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky as they argue over her tattoos

Popular reality series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is back and has already got people talking. One of the highlights and the main plot points of the season is Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's split after a decades-long marriage. The first episode of season 13 gave insight into the "painful times" the two were navigating before making the decision to split. Kyle also opened up about how challenging things have been for the two of them lately.

The new season premiered on October 25, 2023, on Bravo and featured Kyle opening up about how hard things have been for her and Mauricio when it comes to their relationship. The episode saw details about scheduling conflicts between them and an argument over her tattoos. Here's what happened and how the now-former couple reacted during the chat.

RHOBH 13: Kyle Richards about 'painful times' with Mauricio Umansky

Being the main point of drama, rumors of their separation also took center stage in the trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13. Further, the synopsis of the season includes, "With her 27-year marriage in turmoil and her relationship with her sister in limbo, Kyle reaches her breaking point after the tabloids, and those closest to her, question her budding friendship with a well-known country singer," in reference to the Morgan Wade rumors.

During the episode, Kyle revealed how things had changed between her and Mauricio. In her confessional, Kyle divulged, "Mo and I have had a challenging year together. He has been working non-stop [and] I've been working." She continued and said that they had to keep a meeting even to go over each other's schedule. When the two sat down for a chat, Mauricio praised Kyle for keeping herself fit and healthy. "You look so good," he praised her.

"You're working out like a beast right now, you're eating well, you're not drinking. Like, you're changing your life," the Dancing with the Stars contestant added. Kyle explained her decision to make changes to her life and revealed, "When you go through painful times in your life, it changes you as a person." She mentioned feeling disconnected from her husband and finding wellness and fitness as an outlet. The conversation then turned into a tattoo tiff.

RHOBH 13: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have a tiff over her tattoos

When Maurcio saw a tattoo on her ankle, he asked Kyle how many she had in total. When he found out she now had five tattoos, he was surprised since he only knew about three of them. "Well, maybe you should be looking at my body closer," Kyle remarked. Then during her confessional, she commented, "Years ago, he would've noticed a freckle on my body. Now he doesn't know that I have two more tattoos," referring to how things had now changed.

Mauricio then pointed out five were enough and that he would not allow anymore. "If I want one, I'm going to get one. It's my body," she responded and added that he doesn't have a choice in that. "I'm at a point in my life [where] I don't have to explain anything to anybody anymore, including you," Kyle said and concluded that she just doesn't feel like she has to answer to anybody.

