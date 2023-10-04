The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13 trailer out: Release date, cast details, and more about new season of Bravo reality series

The Real Housewives franchise is airing three installments at the moment and have four more on their slate set to premiere soon. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is returning with a brand-new thirteenth season and it promises relationship drama, endng marriages, and lots of exciting new content for the fans to enjoy. Bravo released the trailer of the latest installment and netizens cannot wait for the season to begin. Here's what we know about it.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13

Release date and trailer

Season thirteen of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is all set to premiere on October 25, 2023, on Bravo. The trailer of the reality series was released on October 3, 2023, it features the much awaited equation: Have Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky really split? The trailer features questions, tears, life of luxury, arguments, vacations, and tough family decisions. The new Beverly Hills season delves into topics like separation, post-traumatic stress disorder, career troubles, parental issues, cheating allegations, and more.

Watch the trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13 here:

Returning cast and new additions

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season thirteen features Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff returnign to the series. The new face this season is Annemarie Wiley, an anesthesiologist and former NFL player Marcellus Wiley's wife. Also known as RHOBH, the installment focuses on the personal and professional lives of women from the Beverly Hills, California, region.

The trailer included cameos of alums namely Denise Richards, Camille Grammer, Faye Resnick, and Kim Richards, heating it up with resurfacing feuds and arguments. This season you can expect Erica Jayne to make a career comeback while dealing with legal troubles against her former husband. Kyle Richards will be getting all the limelight with her split from husband Mauricio making headlines amidst allegations of one of them cheating.

Garcelle Beauvais ventures into production while dealing with parenting her sons. Sutton Stracke takes over the reigns in both her personal and professional life. Annemarie Wiley has a place to make, Dorit Kemsley deals with PTSD, and Crystal Kung Minkoff has her own stuff to wade through. All the leadies have a lot to tackle including their broken friend group.

Where to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season thirteen will air a new episode on Bravo each week and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day. The previous season of the reality series concluded on October 26, 2022. The Real Housewives franchise is currently airing the seventeenth season of its Orange County edition, the fourteenth season of its New York City edition, and the fourth season of its Salt Lake City edition.

