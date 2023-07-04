The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Kyle Richards rubbishes reports claiming she divorced Mauricio Umansky

American actress Kyle Richards has called out rumors alleging that she has separated from husband Mauricio Umansky after 27 long years of marriage. The socialite who has been a main cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since 2010, has rubbished the reports and opened up about the rough and challenging year the couple has faced.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky rubbish divorce reports

The socialite and the businessman took to their Instagram to share a statement refuting all rumors of separation or divorce while acknowledging that they have been through the most challenging year of their marriage. It reads, "In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage." The couple added that they "love and respect each other tremendously" and refuse any "wrongdoing" on anyone's part.

Richards and Umansky stated that even though they are aware of them being public figures, they want to work through their issues privately. "While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," the statement added, slamming the reports. The duo concluded by thanking everyone for their love and support.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky separation rumors

Hours before Richards and Umansky's statement refuting the separation, a source told People, "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family." This wasn't the first time rumors of the two separating made their way across the Internet.

Previously, Umansky shut down rumors that things were not okay between the couple after Richards was spotted without her wedding ring. The businessman also added that the two would be addressing the rumors in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Season twelve of the reality show aired from May 11 to October 26, 2022. While season thirteen will be happening, no official premiere date has been announced for the season even though filming has officially wrapped.

Richards and Umansky met at a nightclub in 1994 and got engaged later that year. The two tied the knot in January 1996 and have three daughters namely Alexia, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. The reality star also has a daughter from her first husband Guraish Aldjufrie, namely Farrah Aldjufrie Brittany. The couple and their family joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010. The two have been a part of the popular Bravo series ever since.

