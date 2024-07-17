The Real Housewives of Dubai Episode 7 Recap: Everything You Missed

This week The Real Housewives of Dubai hit its peak, delivering an episode filled with luxury, drama, and high stakes. The episode, titled The Beauty and the Beggar kept fans on the edge of their seats.

In the latest episode, we witnessed the launch of Ayan Beauty. It was a heartfelt moment for her and her family, but tensions started boiling over during a dinner event. Let’s dive into the drama you might have missed!

Ayan’s big moment

The episode began with Ayan’s long-awaited launch event for her business venture. She launched this in collaboration with her makeup artist, Toni Malt. Ayan’s excitement was palpable as she celebrated with her siblings, who flew in for the occasion. The launch was more than just a business event for Ayan. Despite the glitz and glamour, we saw a vulnerable side of Ayan with her siblings.

Brooks and Taleen’s uneasy peace

While Ayan’s event was sentimental, the show never stops delivering frama. Brooks and Taleen arrived late to Ayan’s event with Taleen bringing an unexpected silent plus-one. The duo claimed to have made peace with Brooks admitting her sharp words often overshadow her message. Taleens’ efforts to make amends didn’t last long, as Brooks quickly started gossiping and doubting her intentions.

Brooks quickly met with Sara and Lesa to share her side of the story. She admitted apologizing to Taleen, but she also portrayed her as someone desperate to join her social circle. However, this view didn’t hold up well because Taleen’s own connections and family background already gave her a social standing. She never needed Brooks’ approval to fit in.

Poolside confrontations

So, Taleen made a newbie mistake by distancing herself from Brooks, the person who brought her into the show. This made her appear disloyal and strategic to the rest of the group. Ayan and Lesa, while aware of Brooks’ flaws still respected her as part of the original cast. This left Taleen in a precarious position.

Lesa, eager to stir the pot, shared Brooks’ accusation with Taleen during a poolside gathering. Tallen was initially confident in her newfound truce with Brooks. But she was blindsided by the revelations. She was shocked after hearing this. Being labeled a social climber in the world of reality TV is a severe blow. And, Taleen struggled to handle the same.

The Housewarming showdown

The tension climaxed at Caroline Stanbury’s housewarming party. Brooks, never one to back down from a confrontation, brought sage and an uninvited guest, much to Stanbury’s frustration. The dinner table became a battleground, with Brooks muttering insults and Taleen trying to maintain her composure.

The situation became more tense when Taleen’s husband Raf intervened. His involvement turned the argument into a full-blown confrontation. Brooks accused Taleen of being two-faced and Taleen fired back with her own accusations. Raf started arguing with the cameraman and producers, attempting to defend his wife.

The upcoming trip to Bali

Stanbury, caught in the middle was concerned about the escalating conflict, especially given Dubai’s stricter social norms. The episode ended with the group in complete disarray, just before their planned vacation to Bali. Well, with tensions high and alliances broken the upcoming trip promises more drama and fireworks.

Keep watching The Real Housewives of Dubai every Tuesday at Bravo.

