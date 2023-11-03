The Real Housewives of Miami 6, episode 1 recap: From Guerdy Abraira's cancer diagnosis to cold wars, party feuds and missing husbands

Another installment of The Real Housewives franchise, namely The Real Housewives of Miami has premiered with an all-new season. With season five being quite scandalous and dramatic, especially with its three-part reunion, season six has a lot of responsibility on its shoulders to live up to it. While the fans enjoyed the trailer for the installment, it is yet to be seen how the season will fare when it comes to netizens and their expectations.

The Real Housewives of Miami 6 officially premiered on November 1, 2023, on Bravo. The installment features Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, and Larsa Pippen as cast members. Here's a recap of what happened in the first episode of the season titled Nuevos Horizontes, named after Alexia's party.

The Real Housewives of Miami 6, episode 1 recap

Party planning and health scares

A flashback shows Alexia Nepola telling her husband Todd Nepola about the party she was hosting and how its theme was Nuevo Horizontes meaning new horizons. He promised to show up and be a part of it. They also talked about Todd's lengthy apology to Nicole Martin's husband Anthony Lopez on social media. Alexia revealed that she would have preferred if Todd had informed her beforehand about his plan to make a public apology.

Even though Nicole thought it was nice, she didn't like that it was public. Larsa Pippen opened up about still not being happy about Guerdy Abraira's comment claiming she was the fakest housewife. Meanwhile, Guerdy divulged about her biopsy regarding the pain in her chest. On the other hand, Julia Lemigova's wife Martina Navratilova was recovering after being diagnosed with throat and breast cancer. Alexia and Adriana met for snacks.

Accusations and emotional diagnosis reveals

They discussed their past comments, acknowledged their mistakes, and apologized to each other. This didn't last very long as Adriana claimed Alexia was judging her and acted like an elitist. Meanwhile, Todd was missing from Alexia's party despite his promises, claiming he didn't want to talk about the apology. Larsa confronted Guerdy about her comments. Guerdy responded that Larsa was previously rude and dismissive towards her on topics.

Julia Lemigova accused Marysol of being selfish while Larsa and Guerday had another chat, this one being quite emotional. "Stop, stop, stop. Look at me. I'm gonna need you... When I ask for you, come for me. When I ask for you, be with me," the latter said, leaving the former confused about what was happening. A flashback showed Guerdy talking about her cancer diagnosis. "They didn't think it was gonna be anything. This stupid thing is now invasive."

