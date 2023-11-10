The Real Housewives of Miami 6, episode 2 recap: From Larsa Pippen's romance with Marcus Jordan to Lisa Hochstein's ongoing divorce

A new episode of The Real Housewives of Miami aired on November 8 and it featured relationship drama, divorce battles, and changing equations. The sixth season of The Real Housewives of Miami premiered on November 1 on Bravo. The installment stars Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, and Larsa Pippen. Here's a recap of the second episode titled Champagne Confessions.

The Real Housewives of Miami 6, episode 2 recap

Larsa Pippen and Lisa Hochstein's relationships

Larsa enjoyed lunch with her boyfriend Marcus Jordan, who is the son of basketball icon Michael Jordan. They chatted about their relationship and not being able to meet when he would travel for a week. Larsa told him she would miss him. On the other hand, Lisa attended another hearing in her ongoing divorce process from her estranged husband Lenny Hochstein. When she found out Lenny agreed to pay $8,000 per month, she wasn't satisfied.

Brunches and parties

Meanwhile, Marysol hosted a brunch where she partied and drank her heart out with Lisa and Kiki. Nicole sat for drinks with Guerdy and invited Julia and Adriana to the same. Both the groups chatted about Todd Nepola and Adriana said Alexia's husband was "trouble in paradise." Music producer Emilio Estefan also made an appearance as he stopped to say hi to her. At the brunch, Larsa revealed her plans to throw a welcome-back party for Michael.

Guerdy Abraira's breakdown over her cancer diagnosis

Guerdy revealed how difficult it was for her to admit her cancer diagnosis to her friends and added that she was trying to put her good face forward. She broke down and confessed about it, leaving Julia and Nicole shocked. Guerdy explained that she going through stage one and talked about how scared she was for her husband Russell Abraira. Julia empathized with her considering her wife Martina Navratilova's own battle with cancer.

Alexia-Todd's dinner and Guerdy-Larsa's tiff

Alexia and Todd met for dinner and talked about their thoughts on parenting as well as where he was during the Nuevos Horizontes party. Even though he reasoned he wasn't around to avoid any awkwardness, Alexia didn't look too convinced with his answer. Todd apologized and she accepted it despite not being pleased about it. Lastly, Guerdy and Larsa sat for a conversation where the latter was still fuming about the fakest housewife comment.

Larsa wanted their chat to be tear-free but Guerdy said she could do whatever she wanted. They soon realized they were on "completely different planets" when it came to their conversation. Guerdy accused Larsa of not being willing to listen and asked her to offer a safer space. She then started crying which led to Larsa asking the point of the tears considering she had already apologized.

