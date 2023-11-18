The Real Housewives of Miami 6, episode 3 recap: From Guerdy revealing her breast cancer diagnosis to Lisa complaining about Lenny

A brand-new episode of The Real Housewives of Miami aired on November 15 and it featured health scare reveals, relationship complaints, and tests of friendship. The sixth season of The Real Housewives of Miami premiered on November 1 on Bravo. The installment stars Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, and Larsa Pippen. Here's a recap of the third episode titled Loose Lips.

Guerdy reveals breast cancer diagnosis to Larsa

The episode started off with Guerdy tearing up and asking Larsa to be patient with her. The latter wanted to know why the former was getting emotional during their conversation and that's when Guerdy revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. While Larsa did not know what to say for a moment, she recovered quickly and asked, "How am I supposed to know that?" She then asked her how she knew about the diagnosis, leaving Guerdy baffled.

"Are you seriously asking me how I know I have breast cancer?" she asked and pointed out the existence of a mammogram. Larsa then apologized but added that she really had no idea that something like that was happening to her. Guerdy then told her to keep this a safe space stating she told her this in confidence. Larsa clearly failed the friendship test when she shared the news with everyone else at Marcus Jordan’s welcome party gathering.

Lisa complains about Lenny

On the other hand, Lisa had her own set of complaints about her estranged husband Lenny Hochstein. "He doesn't give a damn about me. He has tortured me my entire life," she said to her group of friends. Lisa said. Referring to her boyfriend Jody Glidden, she added, "Even though I have Jody in my life, I cry almost every night." Mayrsol felt Jody was a saint for constantly listening to Lisa's stories about Lenny since she clearly did not let this topic go.

Guerdy's family moment and plan of action

Lastly, Guerdy and her husband Russell Abraira told their kids about the diagnosis. Liam asked if it was contagious which made her smile. The couple then shared a cute moment when Guerdy wanted to ensure he wasn't bogged down because of her sh*t and what was happening. Russell replied, "Your sh*t is my sh*t," creating a moment. Later, Guerdy chatted about cancer treatment and revealed she was afraid of chemotherapy and radiation.

