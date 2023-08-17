The Real Housewives of Miami 6: From drink scuffles and bite marks to Guerdy Abraira's breast cancer diagnosis; what to expect

The Real Housewives franchise has expanded multi-fold ever since its premiere back in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County. Almost two decades later, it includes several American and international editions. From Salt Lake City, Sydney, and Atlanta to Beverly Hills, Dubai, and New York City, the reality series has seen its share of locations.

The Real Housewives of Miami is one of the many versions of the popular reality series and viewers can expect official news about the new season very soon. Until then, here's what we know about season six of the Miami edition from filming details to potential storylines.

The Real Housewives of Miami 6

Potential release date and cast

While there has been no official release date announcement, the last two seasons of The Real Housewives of Miami were released in December 2021 and 2022, so it's quite possible the upcoming season six follows the trend and premieres in December 2023. On the cast front, all the Miami housewives are expected to return for season six including Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Alexia Nepola, Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin, and Julia Lemigova.

Meanwhile, the women expected to feature as friends of the housewives include Marysol Patton, Adriana de Moura, and Kiki Barth.‌ The cast has not changed since 2021 which is why it's possible there are no goodbyes or additions to The Real Housewives of Miami cast.

Potential storylines: What to expect

Filming for season six was underway in April this year, as confirmed by some of the cast members. In May, Guerdy Abraira revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in March and is set to undergo surgery and treatment. Her battle with cancer is expected to be featured in season six. She wrote, "I will 'guerdyfy' this cancer as I guerdyfy everything else in my life. I am lucky that this breast cancer was discovered at an early stage."

In July, Guerdy revealed that her chemotherapy had started. Meanwhile, Larsa Pippen is reported to have thrown a drink at Adriana de Moura, and the cameras were rolling when it happened. The former also revealed that she has a bite mark from one of the cast members. "Maybe it was a love bite, but one of the girls bit me the other day. This season is kinda crazy," she told ET. Larsa also teased her boyfriend Marcus Jordan's appearance.

For the unversed, Marcus is NBA legend Michael Jordan's son. He told US Weekly that he "definitely filmed a little bit with Larsa this season" which seems to be confirmation that he will be appearing in the upcoming sixth season. Lastly, Lisa Hochstein's divorce from Lenny Hochstein remains in process and will be featured in the season. She is dating entrepreneur Jody Glidden, and he previously appeared in the season five reunion.

