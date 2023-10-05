The Real Housewives of Miami 6 trailer out: Release date, cast details, and more about new season of Bravo reality series

The scandalous and dramatic reality television The Real Housewives franchise has a full power-packed schedule. The fifteenth season of its Atlanta edition recently concluded and is in production for a sixteenth season. Three editions namely the seventeenth season of the Orange County edition, the fourth season of the Salt Lake City edition, as well as the fourteenth season of the New York City edition airing on Bravo at the moment.

In addition, four new seasons of their American editions are all set to premiere soon with three of them having official teasers and posters out. Amongst it is The Real Housewives of Miami which is returning with a brand-new sixth season. Here's what we know about it.

The Real Housewives of Miami 6

Release date and trailer

Season six of The Real Housewives of Miami is all set to premiere on November 1, 2023, on Bravo. The trailer of the reality series was released on October 4, 2023, and it features arguments, luxury, poolside chilling, carnivals, boat rides, as well as basketball games. The video of the upcoming Miami installment showcases several glimpses of allegations made against one another, breast cancer diagnosis, financial struggles, and emotional turmoils.

Watch the trailer for The Real Housewives of Miami 6 here:

Returning cast and new additions

The Real Housewives of Miami season six features Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, and Larsa Pippen returning to the series. Also coming back are Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura, and Marysol Patton who will be friends of the housewives. Also known as RHOM, the installment focuses on the personal as well as professional lives of several elite women from the Miami, Florida, region.

This new season you can expect Guerdy Abraira to struggle mentally and emotionally after being diagnosed with breast cancer as she faces chemotherapy. Lisa Hochstein has a divorce to deal with while Julia Lemigova wants to live life with her wife who successfully won against cancer twice. Dr. Nicole Martin is recently engaged, investing in new property, and looking to expand her family. Marysol Patton faces several allegations during the fights.

Adriana de Moura is focusing on her music and giving therapy a try but some gossip might cause a wrench in her plans. Alexia Nepola has to deal with rumors about a not-so-happy marriage to Todd and changing family dynamics. Larsa Pippen has a flourishing romance with Marcus Jordan but their families might not be too happy about their relationship.

Where to watch The Real Housewives of Miami 6

The Real Housewives of Miami season six will air a new episode on Bravo each week and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day. The previous season of the reality series concluded on March 23, 2023. Seasons four and five aired exclusively on Peacock after the first three seasons aired on Bravo. Now the upcoming sixth season is back on Bravo.

