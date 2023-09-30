The Real Housewives of New Jersey 14: From physical fights and written warnings to Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga drama; what to expect

The Real Housewives franchise just announced the return of The Real Housewives of Potomac with its eighth season. The popular reality series has been a fan favorite since it launched in 2006 with its Orange County edition. Three installments of the Bravo franchise are on air including the seventeenth season of its Orange County edition, the fourteenth season of its New York City edition, and the fourth season of its Salt Lake City edition.

While the Potomac installment is all set to premiere on November 5, 2023, three more are in the process of going on air with their all-new seasons. These are The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, as well as The Real Housewives of Miami. Here's what we know about season fourteen of the upcoming New Jersey edition.

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives of Atlanta 15 reunion: From private text messages and shady receipts to court cases and subpoenas; what to expect

The Real Housewives of New Jersey 14

Cast details

The family feud between sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga is no secret and plenty of seasons have been based on their enmity and allegations against one another. Season 13 saw the whole drama reach a boiling point which is why fans were unsure if the two would return for the new season but they have nothing to worry about. Teresa and Melissa are both a part of season 14 though their interactions are said to be at a minimum.

Meanwhile, other returning cast members include Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda. Season 14 will feature two new additions namely Kayla Giovinazzo and Tiffany Chantell Rosania. Both of them were spotted at the charity softball match that was filmed in August 2023. Viewers can witness it when the season airs.

Potential storylines: What to expect

In September 2023, Jennifer and Danielle were suspended from filming after a physical altercation. The two reportedly got into a fight about two things: a hairdresser both of them share and some money for a charity event that Danielle allegedly didn’t donate to. The rest of the cast was still filming through the month, despite the suspension of Jennifer and Dani.

Soon after, a source told US Weekly that both the women received written warnings and were spoken to individually. The insider added that they understand the consequences of their actions and have since been unsuspended. "They are both willing to move on and make up. They know they went too far," the source told the portal. Meanwhile, the changing equation between Teresa and Melissa can also be a potential potential of the next season.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Is Bravo planning to reboot Georgia-based edition after backlash over season 15? Here's what we know