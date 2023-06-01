The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Will there be a season 14 amidst Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga drama?

American reality television series The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently airing its 13th season and the first episode of the three-part finale aired on May 30, 2023. But with all the drama surrounding Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, will there be a season 14? Continue reading to know more details about the future of the Bravo series.

Will there be a RHONJ 14 amidst Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga drama?

Ever since Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga claimed they are done with each other forever, netizens were left speculating about what the future of the show might entail. Previously, sources told Page Six that the reality series has been "put on pause" because Giudice and Gorga are legitimately estranged. The portal claimed that Bravo is not sure how to proceed under the current conditions and has not offered anyone a contract for the next season.

The schedule of the past three seasons has seen the reality show being filmed in the summer, with a February, and a May or June conclusion. But it looks like things will change this time around with season 14. With news of the show being paused and pushed back, amidst the drama, the schedule for this season is likely gonna be far different than the previous ones.

As per reports, filming for season 14 of the series was scheduled to take place in June after Giudice and Luis Ruelas' wedding special and the premiere of the season 13 reunion, but the plans have changed since then. Regarding the rumours, Andy Cohen, the host of the series, told E! News, "We always take a break between seasons. We haven't even sent out contracts yet. We're waiting for the season to end, it hasn't ended yet. We like to do a little deep dive on the season, see where we land, see where the viewers are, then we can determine where we're at."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey drama in brief

The currently airing 13th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been featuring Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, Jackie Goldschneider, and Jennifer Fessler. Despite their feud, Giudice and Gorga have stated that they have no plans of leaving the show. Giudice previously told E! News, "Honey, I started this show, I am not going anywhere."

Gorga said, "I never run away when the going gets tough, that's not my personality. I don't think I'm ready [to leave the show] just yet. I feel like I have a couple more in me. Unless, you know, Bravo has other plans." Giudice's fallout with sister-in-law Melissa happened after the latter accused the former of spreading a cheating rumor about her. Apart from Gorga, Giudice's brother Joe Gorga also deciding to skip her August 2022 wedding to Ruelas.

