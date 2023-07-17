The Real Housewives of New York City 14: Did the new cast members fight over CHEESE? Here's everything we know

The Real Housewives franchise is known to serve drama be it the Beverly Hills edition, the Potomac version, or the original Orange County. The all-new fourteenth season of The Real Housewives of New York City premiered on July 16, 2023, and the very first fight between the cast took place moments into the first episode and it has everything to do with cheese.

Did the all-new cast of RHONY 14 fight over CHEESE?

The new cast of the rebooted edition of The Real Housewives of New York City featured a fight between three cast members in the very first episode over a charcuterie board. The altercation happened between Erin Lichy, Brynn Whitfield, Sai De Silva, and here's how it started. Brynn said that she heard Erin and had an issue with Sai from a previous gathering.

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives of Atlanta 15: Midseason sneak peek teases scandalous drama, cheating, and more; Find out

Brynn then claimed Erin’s told her that when the latter asked if cheese was not cool or chic, Sai responded, "That's weird." When Sai found out about this story, she said, "For the record, I did not say 'Cheese, that's weird.' I know I didn't because I ate it." She then added that she ate the most cheese out of every one of them. As the topic reached the other cast members Jenna Lyons revealed that fondue was on the menu for the upcoming party she was hosting.

Jessel Taank joked, "It's going to ruffle so many freaking feathers." When Jessel asked Erin on the phone if she told Brynn about Sai and the cheese platter incident, Erin straight up denied it. "Brynn and I definitely have an up-and-down relationship. We have the most fun together, but I just feel like Brynn is such a shit-stirrer," Erin said during the episode.

Sai told her husband David that Brynn claimed Erin was "distancing herself" from her after the incident, he replied, "Because you're a bitch about cheese? What you just described to me is the bizarrest thing I've ever heard." Meanwhile, Ubah Hassan added her two cents about the incident and said, "It's mind-boggling to me. These girls are fighting over cheese. But I get it, we're in New York, there's lots of rats here." Erin told the group that Brynn lied.

More about The Real Housewives of New York City 14

"Who gives a f*ck about the cheese? I eat cheese. I'm bloated. I'm gassy right now. I might fart in your house, and I'm sorry, but I like cheese," Sai added. The Real Housewives of New York is currently airing its fourteenth season will an all-new cast that Bravo has promoted as diverse. Sai is Afro-Latina, Ubah is Somali, Erin is Israeli, Jenna is a member of the LGBT community, Jessel is Indian, and Brynn is biracial. It airs on Bravo and streams on Peacock.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Which one of the Real Housewives stars allegedly had a one-night stand with Matt Damon? Read to find out