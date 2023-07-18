The Real Housewives of New York City 14: Fans claim season has 'real representation' as cast SLAMS restaurant

The new season of The Real Housewives of New York City premiered recently and the new cast of the rebooted edition seems to have impressed netizens. The fourteenth season of the reality series features all-new cast members who are fighting over cheese and taking digs at a restaurant. Here's what fans have to say about the installment and the drama it has to offer.

The Real Housewives of New York City 14 release date and where to watch

The Real Housewives of New York City 14 premiered on July 16, 2023, on Bravo. While a new episode airs on the network every Sunday, it is available to stream on Peacock. The synopsis of the season reads, "Six independent and successful women: Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield are taking the city that never sleeps by storm. From looking for love to building business empires, they're navigating the ups and downs of their friendships all while juggling families and careers."

Fan reactions to The Real Housewives of New York City 14

Netizens seem to be enjoying the new season and they are making their admiration known on social media. "This is the #RHONY that I've wanted for years! This is real representation of NY. Just the first two minutes alone lmao," one user wrote, referring to the cheese fight that broke out within the first two minutes of the first episode. Neither said, "New #RHONY is already giving us petty drama about cheese being 'weird' and not being caught dead at a certain restaurant because it’s not 2006. 10/10 absolutely no notes!"

A third felt, "They gave us petty drama about restaurants & cheese, fashion & glamour, luxury homes & personal storylines. The #RHONY Reboot understood the assignment and gave what needed to be given. Still not over it [appe emoji]." A fourth commented, "Now, THIS casting is stellar. They felt so natural and so authentically NEW YORK!" A fifth replied, "We've got real career women, fashion, beautiful homes, wine, cheese, and arguing. So far, so good #RHONY."

Which restaurant did the RHONY 14 cast take a dig at?

The first episode of The Real Housewives of New York City saw the cast of the series take a dig at a restaurant and the Internet cannot seem to stop making jokes about it. It happened when Erin invited several people for dinner, but Brynn and Sai confessed they thought the place was tacky and didn't want to go. "I didn't know how to say that I wouldn't be caught dead at [beep]. And I'm not a D-list model," Brynn said during the episode. Even though the name of the place was beeped out, fans think it's NYC restaurant Catch.

