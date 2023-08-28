The Real Housewives of New York City 14: From USD 6 million loft to USD 4 million townhouse; net worth of cast members

The Real Housewives is one of the most popular reality television franchises and some of the cast members from the series make their own distinct name after starring in it. Even though a lot of them are already well off, the Bravo show pays the housewives plenty of money, as per reports. Some cast members disagree and have left because they felt they were underpaid.

Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on air with its fourteenth season, and it's a complete reboot with a brand-new lineup of cast members. The six new women have intrigued the viewers and the response has been positive so far. Here's what we know about the net worth of the cast members and some of their known properties.

The Real Housewives of New York City 14: Net worth of cast members

The Real Housewives of New York City 14 features Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield, and Jenna Lyons. They're all distinct personalities but are all well-off with a luxury taste and preference. While the exact net worth of the ladies isn't available, here's the reported amount for each of the six new housewives of RHONY.

Ubah Hassan

The most liked cast member of the season seems to be Ubah with how much love she is getting online. The model reportedly has a net worth of over $1.5 million. Apart from her modeling and RHONY salary, the Somalian is also a businesswoman who runs a line of hot sauce called Ubah Hot. It has also been featured on host Oprah Winfrey's list of favorites.

Sai De Silva

Sai is an influencer who is known to have worked with some major and reputed brands. Her reported net worth is $1.5 million but it's expected to be a lot more considering the content creator's Brooklyn townhouse is worth more than $4.7 million, according to reports.

Brynn Whitfield

Brynn is a socialite who hails from the Midwest. She has experience in marketing due to her job and is reported to have a net worth of around $3 million. She has a beautiful gorgeous apartment in the West Village and her wardrobe seems to be a hit amongst viewers.

Jessel Taank

Jessel is a fashion publicist who grew up in London in a strict Indian household. Due to her experience in public relations, she also has a fashion PR firm named The Know. During an episode of RHONY, she hosted an event at her place and some of the most established names from the industry made appearances. She reportedly has a net worth of $1.1 million.

Erin Dana Lichy

Erin is a real estate agent for Douglas Elliman's Eklund Gomes team and has experience in interior design. The Manhattan-based housewife has a reported net worth of $1 million and owns a lovely Tribeca apartment. She owns her own interior design brand named Homegirl.

Jenna Lyons

Before moving base to RHONY, Jenna was the creative director of J.Crew. She is reported to have received more than $1 million per year. Her net worth is said to be around $5 million and she has her own line of eyelashes called LoveSeen. Jenna sometimes also dabbles in interior decoration for her friends and has a SoHo loft worth $6 million, as per reports.

