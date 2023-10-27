The Real Housewives of New York City 14 recap: Erin Dana Lichy SLAMMED by cast members, called out for gaslighting and being 'sh*t-stirrer'

Part one of the reunion of The Real Housewives of New York City saw drama, allegations, and arguments galore. The episode aired on 14 October 22, 2023, on Bravo and featured the cast members of the all-new and rebooted season reuniting for a two-part finale. Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, and Jenna Lyons sat together with host Andy Cohen for an explosive chat about what happened in the installment.

Most cast members seemed to have an issue with Erin's behavior as well as the things she said during the season and they took the opportunity to call her out. Here's a recap of part one of The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 reunion.

RHONY 14 reunion recap: Ubah Hassan vs Erin Dana Lichy

The episode started off with Ubah getting ready at her apartment from where she sent a group text saying, "I'd like to kindly request that you refrain from intervening during my conversation with Kerin tomorrow." Erin, whom Ubah referred to as Kerin, responded, "I will not be slandered by you. I have done NOTHING to you." When Andy visited Ubah at the studio, she revealed how hurt she was that her teammates did not stand up for her.

"Erin lied and gaslighted me," she said to which the host replied, "Well, the goal of today is to talk about it all. And then, hopefully, come to a better place." Brynn added her own quip, "It's not gonna turn into Fight Club is it?" Andy asked Erin a fan question of how her friendship with Sai changed after watching the show. She explained she had no idea what happened to her, just that something switched. "Something happened to me?" Sai asked.

RHONY 14 reunion recap: Erin Dana Lichy called out for gaslighting and being 'sh*t-stirrer'

She added, "You lie. And you don't own your sh*t. When Andy asked Erin why she has been called out for being rude by the other cast members, she said, "I think sometimes I can come off a little rude. Maybe that's something I should work on." The response caused Brynn to snort but Ubah chimed in, "I don't think Erin’s rude. She's polite, she's elegant, she's nice."

"But I think she's a sh*t-stirrer. And she gaslights," she continued. The topic then changed to Jessel's private life being dissected and discussed on the show. "I'm kind of speechless, honestly. You guys talked about my marriage in such a f*cking disgusting way. You insinuated my husband was cheating on me," she remarked. Erin refused to acknowledge that and said, "I did not insinuate that." But there was camera footage showing exactly who was lying.

The episode gave fans a flashback of the conversation where Erin was very much insinuating that. Jessel asked her, "Do you watch the show, Erin? Do you watch it with a f*cking blindfold over your face?" For the unversed, Erin and Sai have commented on Jessel's marriage with her husband Pavit Randhawa several times. Meanwhile, part two of The Real Housewives of New York reunion will air on October 29, 2023, on Bravo.

