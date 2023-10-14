The Real Housewives of New York City 14 reunion: From group tensions and personal feuds to accusations of being fake; here's what to expect

Fans of The Real Housewives have a lot to mark on their schedule with all the new content coming their way from different installments of the franchise. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13 is slated for a release in October followed by the premiere of The Real Housewives of Miami 6 and The Real Housewives of Potomac 8 in November this year.

Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of Orange County 17 just concluded with its finale and The Real Housewives of New York City 14's reunion trailer is here. All eyes are on the season especially since this was the first complete reboot version in the whole franchise with an all-new cast. The success of the edition has definitely opened the way for more reboots.

The Real Housewives of New York City 14 reunion

The season fourteen reunion of The Real Housewives of New York City features host Andy Cohen and the all-new cast members Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield, and Jenna Lyons sitting down for their first-ever reunion. The two-part reunion promises a peek into the internal dynamics of the group including several accusations, feuds, tears, explanations, snapbacks, and much more from the core crew.

Release date and where to watch

Part one of The Real Housewives of New York City 14 reunion will be broadcast on October 22, 2023, on Bravo at 9 pm PT. The second part will follow suit the next week on October 29, thus wrapping up the season. The trailer gives a glimpse of all of the underlying tension between the squad including Ubah calling out Jenna for turning into a fake version of herself onscreen while Erin and Sai talking about their own ongoing feud with Jessel.

What to expect from RHONY 14 reunion

"TV Jenna is 'poor me' victim and the real Jenna, it's powerhouse," Ubah said during the trailer. Jessel proceeded to ask Erin if she watched the show with a blindfold on her face. Ubah then proceeded to call out Brynn and said, "Maybe you don't know how to be loved," to which the latter replied, "Watch your f*cking mouth." Brynn capped back and added, "I'm not afraid of you. You put people in the hospital, I put people in the funeral home."

All the tension also escalated into emotions as Ubah got teary-eyed and said, "I'm so tired, I'm just-- nobody has my back." Brynn and Sai were also seen wiping their tears in the video. For the unversed, the reboot of RHONY has received a positive response on social media with netizens loving the new cast and dynamic change after 13 seasons of the old cast.

