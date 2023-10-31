The Real Housewives of New York City 14 reunion II: From Jessel Tank talking about postpartum to Sai De Silva explaining mother's alcoholism

With the second part of The Real Housewives of New York City 14 reunion out, the season has now come to an end. The final episode of the fourteenth installment aired on Bravo on October 29, 2023, and concluded the two-part reunion of the same. It featured Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, and Jenna Lyons chatting with host Andy Cohen about everything that transpired during the reboot.

RHONY 14 reunion: Jessel Tank's postpartum to Sai De Silva's mother's alcoholism

The episode picked up with Jessel slamming Erin and Sai for discussing her private life in a bad light. She also opened up about how she's self-conscious about her C-section scar and postpartum journey. Jessel also talked about how she went through five cycles of IVF which was physically and emotionally draining for her and husband Pavit Randhawa's relationship.

The conversation also steered towards Sai's late mother who was a serious alcoholic. "But at the end of the day, I also want to remind people that she wasn't a bad person," she said and explained how towards the end, it became like having a child and being worried about her safety. "I held my breath thinking that I would get that call that she was dead, and I finally got it," she revealed. Sai also disclosed that her mother once got drunk in front of her kids.

RHONY 14 reunion: Ubah Hassan about Jenna Lyons hiding her phone as a prank

That was the final line for her husband David Craig. Three months later, Sai's mother died and she felt like it was her fault. The episode also shed light on the moment when Ubah left her phone in the van, and Erin kept it to avenge being pushed into the pool. When the former found out about it, she was furious. When Andy asked if anyone thought Ubah overreacted, Brynn and Jenn agreed. Ubah proceeded to explain her family background and routine.

She revealed that since she travels a lot, she talks to her family via a group chat twice a day so they know she is well. Jenna expressed that nobody knew about it, and without context, it felt really over the top. Ubah responded that she did not react but felt hurt that a good friend would do that to her. "I gave you grace all morning, I missed breakfast, and now you tell me not to mention your f*cking name? I just want to bury you," she exclaimed.

The reunion concluded with Ubah proceeding to state, "Well, that's it. That is all the elephant we have." The Real Housewives of New York City 14 premiered on July 16, 2023. This was the first season in the franchise with an all-new cast. Its success has raised speculation about other potential reboots. The next season of RHONY is expected to be in the works.

