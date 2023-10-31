The Real Housewives of New York City 14: What went behind-the-scenes at reunion? From snacks galore and shared dressing rooms to advice from alums

Reunions of every installment of The Real Housewives tend to bring lots of drama, scandal, and popcorn-worthy content but there's a lot that goes on behind-the-scenes to bring it to life. The two-part reunion of The Real Housewives of New York City 14 concluded on October 29, 2023, and a lot went down prior to and in between filming. With an all-new cast for the first time on an existing edition, things were definitely interesting. Here's what happened.

RHONY 14 reunion: What went behind-the-scenes?

Bravo TV has shared details about what happened behind the scenes as the rebooted cast of RHONY shot for their first-ever reunion. From snacks and lunch breaks to advice shared by alums and glam time, here's what took place. For the unversed, the cast members of the season include Jessel Taank, Ubah Hassan, Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, and Sai De Silva who joined host Andy Cohen for a chat about everything that took place.

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives of New York City 14 reunion II: From Jessel Tank talking about postpartum to Sai De Silva explaining mother's alcoholism

Snack and lunch menu options

As per the official website, all cast members had their own dressing room except Erin and Jenna, who shared one for their glam process. Prior to the reunion's filming, a group of people sit around on the couches and act out a reunion to check if the setup and camera angles are fine. As for the snacks, there were plenty to enjoy. Chips, bars, seltzers, and sodas were available to gorge on between breaks. The lunch menu was mouth-watering as well.

Grilled chicken with veggies and quinoa salad; lemon herb Greek chicken with toasted couscous, balsamic grilled eggplant, and red pepper feta tsatziki; Asian cold noodle and flank steak salad with tomatoes, pepper, mango, soba, cilantro, and avocado; grilled salmon with wild rice, farro salad, and broccolini; and vegan falafel bowls were some of the options made avilable by the Bravo team. Ubah also had a message for everyone before filming.

Alum advice and Andy's concluding message

"I love each and every one of you on the stage," she said to which Erin responded, "Same," and Andy replied, "That's nice!" Ubah added, "It's the truth." The women also revealed which Bravo alums they are friends with and which of them gave them advice for being new to the game. Ubah talked about The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant's birthday party, and Erin mentioned The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks.

Jenna asked Andy about the stack of cards in his hand and he explained that the questions came from Twitter and Facebook posts where fans make sure to send whatever they feel they need to ask the castmates. The reunion ended with the host telling the cast members, "You all killed it." The Real Housewives of New York City 14 premiered on July 16, 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives of New York City 14 reunion I: Erin Dana Lichy SLAMMED by cast members, called out for gaslighting and being 'sh*t-stirrer'