The Real Housewives of New York City 14: When is new season of Bravo series releasing? Taglines revealed

The Real Housewives of New York City is all set for an all-new season and with the air date inching closer, the promotional aspects have kept the fans intrigued. The taglines of the cast are an aspect of the Real Housewives franchise that has been a fan favorite. Here's what the taglines of season fourteen of The Real Housewives of New York City say.

The Real Housewives of New York City 14 release date and cast

The Real Housewives of New York City 14 is all set for release on July 16, 2023, on Bravo. The cast of this season of the drama reality series includes Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield. This is the first season in the history of the Real Housewives franchise that a series has gotten a full cast revamp and reboot with all new cast members instead of any returning ones. The previous season faced quite a lot of backlash and a drop in ratings because of offensive remarks from the former cast members.

The Real Housewives of New York City 14 taglines

With the all-new cast and fresh faces to look forward to, fans were even more excited to find out what the taglines would be. The short and quirky statements are supposed to be a sum up of what viewers can expect out of the cast members and their personalities. It is voiced by the cast and played during the show's opening credits as they strut and pose for the camera.

Ubah Hassan is a former model and the owner of a hot sauce brand. Her tagline says, "The secret ingredient? Darling, it's me." Jenna Lyons runs her cruelty-free fake eyelashes brand. Her tagline reads, "My lashes may be fake but I definitely keep it real." Real estate mogul Erin Lichy chimes in, "I'm a true New Yorker. The only bull I'll take is by the horns." Fashion publicist Jessel, sasses, "I always bring the flavor. It's not my fault you don't have any taste."

Content creator Sai De Silva promises, "In New York, there's a lot of bad apples but I'm the baddest of the bunch." Lastly, marketing expert Brynn Whitfield's tagline says, "I love to laugh, but make me mad and I'll date your dad." Filming for the fourteenth season took place from fall 2022 to early 2023. The Real Housewives of New York City 14 premieres on July 16, 2023, on Bravo, and the episode will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

