The Real Housewives of New York City teaser: Release date, cast, plot; Here’s all about season 14

It’s official. Bravo has finally revealed the release date of The Real Housewives of New York City in a new teaser. Here’re the details of the upcoming ‘Legacy’ show

Written by Shweta Singh   |  Published on May 03, 2023   |  06:30 AM IST  |  656
The Real Housewives of New York City
The Real Housewives of New York City (Credits: YouTube)

Brace yourselves y’all! The highly-anticipated ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ is coming back. The show is returning with its 14th season this Summer. It’s after almost two years, and Bravo took to social media and announced the release date. We now have everything you need to know about RHONY’s upcoming season.

The Real Housewives of New York City release date

Bravo (American TV network) recently dropped a short teaser video along with the date of release. The upcoming season of RHONY is set to release on July 16, 2023, at 9 PM. The premiere date was announced by Bravo on May 1. The show kicked off production in the autumn of 2022 and finished in early 2023

RHONY Season 14 Cast 

Bravo stated in March 2022 that the franchise would be revived with a brand-new cast for Season 14 in March 2022. The show features an impressive and diverse cast, including six new cast members. The cast that was revealed at BravoCon 2022 and it includes fashion blogger and philanthropist Ubah Hassan, fashion publicist Jessel Taank, owner of home designs Erin Dana Lichy, Sai De Silva, fashion industry veteran Jenna Lyons, and marketing professional Brynn Whitfield.

 

The Real Housewives of New York City (Credits: YouTube)

About RHONY 

The Real Housewives of New York City is an American reality show that was first aired in 2008 with an ensemble cast, including Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, and Luann de Lesseps. After 13 seasons, the cable network decided to move the show downtown and focus on a new group of ladies. Then, they started filming season 14 with a new cast. 

The show revolves around the personal and professional lives of various women living in New York City and has released thirteen seasons so far.

 

The Real Housewives of New York City (Credits: IMDB)

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives Franchise on Hayu got grander with its first-ever Dubai itinerary & we can’t keep calm!

About The Author
Shweta Singh
Shweta Singh

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: YouTube, Instagram, IMDB

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!