The Real Housewives of New York City teaser: Release date, cast, plot; Here’s all about season 14

Brace yourselves y’all! The highly-anticipated ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ is coming back. The show is returning with its 14th season this Summer. It’s after almost two years, and Bravo took to social media and announced the release date. We now have everything you need to know about RHONY’s upcoming season.

The Real Housewives of New York City release date

Bravo (American TV network) recently dropped a short teaser video along with the date of release. The upcoming season of RHONY is set to release on July 16, 2023, at 9 PM. The premiere date was announced by Bravo on May 1. The show kicked off production in the autumn of 2022 and finished in early 2023

RHONY Season 14 Cast

Bravo stated in March 2022 that the franchise would be revived with a brand-new cast for Season 14 in March 2022. The show features an impressive and diverse cast, including six new cast members. The cast that was revealed at BravoCon 2022 and it includes fashion blogger and philanthropist Ubah Hassan, fashion publicist Jessel Taank, owner of home designs Erin Dana Lichy, Sai De Silva, fashion industry veteran Jenna Lyons, and marketing professional Brynn Whitfield.

About RHONY

The Real Housewives of New York City is an American reality show that was first aired in 2008 with an ensemble cast, including Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, and Luann de Lesseps. After 13 seasons, the cable network decided to move the show downtown and focus on a new group of ladies. Then, they started filming season 14 with a new cast.

The show revolves around the personal and professional lives of various women living in New York City and has released thirteen seasons so far.

