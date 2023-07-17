The Real Housewives of New York City: Who are the new cast members for Season 14? LIST inside

The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 cast (imdb)
As The Real Housewives of New York City gears up for its highly anticipated season 14 premiere, fans are in for a treat with a brand new cast lineup. Introduced during BravoCon in October, the fresh faces of Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield are ready to make their mark on the Big Apple. Promising the drama and intensity that Bravo viewers crave, this season's cast is the most diverse yet.

Jessel Taank

Born in London, this fashion publicist, wife, and new mom is constantly on the go, trying to navigate her Indian background with her American dream. Jessel's problem-solving nature and British sense of humor bring a unique dynamic to the group.

Ubah Hassan

A Somali model, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, Ubah is known for her vibrant personality and outgoing nature. With her hot sauce company, UBAHHOT, she's aiming to achieve a big success in New York while balancing the pressures of her upbringing.

Erin Dana Lichy

A Manhattan native, Erin is a social butterfly who finds herself in the middle of the drama. Her keen eye for trends and successful real estate career add to her reputation as a go-getter. Juggling her career, three children, and husband, Erin is determined to prove she can do it all.

Sai De Silva 

As a content creator and busy mom of two, Sai has built a digital empire showcasing her fashion and lifestyle. With partnerships with top brands and a polished exterior, Sai's life takes a turn when she must confront the complexities of her relationship with her late mother.

Jenna Lyons 

Former President and Executive Creative Director of J.Crew Group, Jenna is now making waves as the CEO of LoveSeen. Opening up about past trauma, Jenna is learning to embrace vulnerability and rely on her friends during this new chapter of her life.

Brynn Whitfield

Originally from the Midwest, Brynn is a flirtatious and single socialite who moved to New York in search of excitement. While craving stability and a sense of family, her fear of commitment and jet-setting lifestyle often create obstacles.

As the season unfolds, expect these Housewives to clash, form alliances, and navigate the complexities of their personal lives. The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 premieres on Sunday, July 16, on Bravo.

FAQs

How many Real Housewives of New York are there?
t is the second installment in the network's Real Housewives franchise. Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield are the current housewives of New York City.
What happened to the Real Housewives of NY?
After the long-running reality show's 13th season was panned by critics and fans, Bravo announced in March 2022 that the franchise was being rebooted with an all-new cast for season 14.
Who are the new housewives of New York 2023?
The rebooted RHONY stars Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield, and ushers in a new chapter for the show, which originally debuted in 2008, making it one of the longest-running and beloved housewives franchises, with a cast that's one of the most diverse in Bravo
