The Real Housewives of Orange County 17 recap: Shannon Beador slams Heather Dubrow for 'complete betrayal'

The Real Housewives is known for being one dramatic and scandalous franchise known for serving fights, accusations, and blame games. The original edition of the successful franchise aka The Real Housewives of Orange County aired a new episode and featured an argument between cast members Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow. It escalated to allegations of betrayal and swear words, here's what happened during the season seventeen episode.

RHOC 17: Shannon Beador slams Heather Dubrow for 'complete betrayal'

During dinner, Tamra Judge revealed that Dubrow had told her something about Beador's relationship with her boyfriend, John Janssen. Beador was not pleased and wanted to talk to the producers. "You guys don’t know what this is gonna do, that's all. If someone's talking about arguments that we ha, not okay. He is, like, super private, and he's gonna f*cking lose it." She revealed that she regretted telling Dubrow about her relationship in the first place.

"I was vulnerable, I’m a stupid sh*t that thought it was going to be kept between the two of us," Beador said and admitted it was a blindside to her. "I'm gonna say, 'Read between the f*cking lines motherf*cker.' I'm feeling 100 percent complete betrayal," she added. Later, when Dubrow said she thought Beador and John looked happy together, Judge confronted her and said, "Interesting, Heather, because you've told me the complete opposite."

RHOC 17: Tamra Judge confronts Heather Dubrow

"You've talked sh*t to Emily and Gina as well," she continued, and in her confessional, she explained, "I don't know if Heather has forgotten what she has said in the past, but I wanna test her, see how far she'll lie." Dubrow, on the other hand, addressed the claims in her own confessional and said, that she does not "sit around talking about Shannon's life all day." She also explained why she wouldn't even consider telling Judge something of that sort.

"Tamra and Shannon are really close again, and Tamra has a big mouth. If I had an opinion on Shannon, you think I'm telling Tamra?" she asked. Meanwhile, one week after filming for The Real Housewives of Orange County 17 wrapped, Janssen dumped Beador, and netizens believe it might be because he found out about what happened on the episode. The franchise has seen several breakups, divorces, and cheating allegations in its decades-long history. A new episode of the reality series airs every Wednesday on Bravo.

