The Real Housewives of Orange County 17: Shannon Beador SLAMS crew for filming private relationship drama, says 'That's the sh*t that..'

The Real Housewives of Orange County is the first and original edition of the popular The Real Housewives franchise and it continues to serve drama, seventeen seasons later. During the episode aired on August 23, 2023, Shannon Beador opened up about her relationship drama with John Janssen but when she realized it was being filmed, she got infuriated.

The reality star slammed the crew for it and during another scene in the series, she stormed out. Her behavior did not go down well with her RHOC co-stars Emily Simpson and Heather Dubrow who quickly called Beador out. Here's what happened and what the drama is about.

RHOC 17: Shannon Beador SLAMS crew for filming private relationship drama

During the episode, Beador listed out the issues in her relationship with Janssen while talking to the producers. "Does he spend enough time with me? Is there gonna be enough money? His kid doesn't like me," she divulged and then quickly realized this was being filmed. The 59-year-old could not believe the cameras were still rolling despite having asked the crew to stop filming. "I can't talk about that on camera, and this can't go on the camera!" she yelled.

Beador waved her arms around and screamed that this would be hurtful to her boyfriend! "That’s the sh*t that I've talked about, that's it!" she added. Previously, Simpson confronted her about spilling details about her problems with Janssen when she was drunk and then denied that she said anything when she was sober. "You share a bunch of bullsh*t to everyone off camera and then you don't wanna take any accountability for it!" she fumed.

Simpson furiously added on the FaceTime call that she is tired of Beador always making it seem like it's everybody else's fault, Shannon. After a string of expletives, she continued, "I'm f*cking done. Zero accountability for f*cking anything she does ever. And I am so sick of that bullsh*t victim mode where, 'I shared things with you, and you betrayed me.'" The RHOC cast members proceeded to point out that they were all starring in a reality show.

Meanwhile, in another scene, Beador told Dubrow that she was alluding to some horrible things between her and Janssen when there were only normal relationship issues. The latter then responded that there were lots of other things she had confided in her about but she didn't want to go there. "You don't seem to remember that you tell lots of people lots of things," Dubrow told Beador. Gina Kirschenheiter said that drunk Beador spills the truth.

Tamra Judge added that the next morning, her co-cast member has no memory of it. Beador proceeded to storm and asked the production to stop filming again. "Take off the mic, I'm out," she said tossing her water bottle. Meanwhile, one week after filming for The Real Housewives of Orange County 17 wrapped up in November 2022, Janssen ended his four-year-long relationship with Beador. The episode is titled It's My Fiesta and I'll Cry If I Want To.

