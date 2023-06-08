The Real Housewives of Orange County 17: When did new season premiere? Release date, cast, and other details

American reality television series The Real Housewives of Orange County premiered its new season recently and fans of the California-based Bravo series are here for all of the drama it promises. Here is everything you need to know about the 17th season of the reality television series including the release date of the new season, cast members, epsiodes, and synopsis.

The Real Housewives of Orange County release date and synopsis

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 premiered on Bravo on June 7, 2023. The official description of the season reads, "After a two-year break, Tamra Judge is back with a new perspective and is ready to repair a few broken friendships. Tamra comes in hot and her reconciliation with Shannon does not go as planned. Tamra is holding everyone accountable, especially her friend Jennifer." The synopsis concludes, "But when the narrative doesn't add up, it leads to some explosive confrontations."

The Real Housewives of Orange County episodes

The first episode titled Here Comes The Judge aired on June 7, 2023, with the premiere of the new season. Tamra accuses Shannon of ghosting her, Jennifer makes her debut, Emily adjusts to being a mother, and Heather attempts to understand her friendship stands with Gina. The second episode is set to air on June 14 and is titled Friendship Overboard. The third and fourth episodes are titled We Cut it Close(ed) and You Can't DB Serious.

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast

This season's cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County includes seven housewives who will navigate their personal and professional life under the pressure of cameras. Tamra Judge, who has a popular iHeart podcast titled Two Ts in a Pod, has made her return to the series after two years. Heather Dubrow is back for her seventh season and divulges this was a "very difficult" season for her. Shannon Beador faced a personal life low when her boyfriend of more than three years broke up with her soon after she finished filming the season.

Gina Kirschenheiter, who is returning for the fifth time, told People that the season wasn't always easy but "turned out to be a really good thing" for her. Emily Simpson is back for her fifth season and has opened up about her cosmetic surgeries. Taylor Armstrong, who was a part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wants to start a new chapter with this series. Lastly, new addition Jennifer Pedranti is a yoga instructor and mother of five.

