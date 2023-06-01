The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 Trailer: Tamra Judge to make a confident return; See full cast list

The trailer of American television series The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 is finally out! And, the recently released rushes show Tamra Judge’s confident return to The Real Housewives of Orange County. For the uninitiated, RHOC (short form of the series) first premiered on March 21, 2006. It has aired sixteen seasons so far which focuses on the personal and professional lives of several women residing in Orange County, California. Read on to find out more exciting details about the upcoming 17th season.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 trailer

In the new trailer, we see Tamra Judge, the ex-wife making a dramatic entry riding on a motorcycle. While mixing the old with the new, clips of Judge's past beefs as well as altercations with other women play out as Judge travels down the highway.

In a preview of some of the drama from the show's upcoming seventeenth season, we see happy and tearful reunions between longtime friends that turn into arguments in no time as only The Real Housewives can.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 17 cast

A fully stacked cast for those faithful listeners who have tuned in to the show since its inception, Judge will be joined by a returning cast that includes Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter, along with a newcomer Jennifer Pedranti to catch oranges. Not only them but also longtime fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will get to meet Taylor Armstrong who appeared in the first season of the Orange County sister franchise along with Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump. But for now, Armstrong will appear as a friend, but that could certainly change over time.

On the other hand, Judge first joined the series in its third season. She was a mainstay for over a decade until she was fired in the 14th season. As we all know, no housewives walk away from the show - they always get fired. It must have been a big deal when Judge got the call from Andy Cohen to get back to her position. However, Judge is not the only woman on the show who has lost her orange just to fall in line as Dubrow first appeared on the show's seventh season before letting go eleventh and returning for sixteenth.

Talking about The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17, it will premiere on June 7. Watching the trailer, it can be said that the season is going to be exciting and full of drama.

