The Real Housewives of Potomac 8, episode 1 recap: From Ashley Darby's USD 2.2 million house to Gizelle confronting Robyn about Juan

Yet another edition of The Real Housewives franchise has landed and fans cannot wait for even more drama, scandals, arguments, and some quality content. The Real Housewives of Potomac has returned with its 8th season and it promises changes in cast dynamics, cheating allegations, new relationships, confrontations, and interventions along with the fun.

The Real Housewives of Potomac 8 premiered on November 5, 2023, on Bravo. The installment features Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and Nneka Ihim as cast members. Here's a recap of what happened in the first episode of the season titled Projections and Deflections.

The Real Housewives of Potomac 8, episode 1 recap

Robyn Dixon's husband troubles

Robyn's husband Juan is always surrounded by controversies and cheating allegations. From getting cozy with his co-worker in a laundromat to being spotted with another woman in a nail salon; there's not much he hasn't been accused of. To top it all off, he was also fired from his coaching job. Meanwhile, her best friend Gizelle revealed that she was annoyed by Juan and his behavior, despite trying to be as patient with him as possible for Robyn's sake.

Gizelle is not pleased with how he keeps humiliating her repeatedly and without any shame. She stated that she is also not happy with how delusional Robyn becomes when it comes to Juan and his adulterous behavior. Tired of it all, Gizelle put together a meeting to confront her best friend about the mess she has created in her personal life by letting Juan's cheating slide time and again. Candiace, Karen, and Wendy also had their own thoughts about him.

Ashley Darby's $2.2 million abode

Ashley moved into her $2.2 million house named Seaside in the City with her family. She separated from her husband Michael Darby in April this year after eight years of marriage. He doesn't have a room in this house and has only been around a few times. Meanwhile, she revealed that Michael is on the mortgage with her. Ashely added that she doesn't want to want to be with Michael but also doesn't want to lose the lifestyle she created for herself.

Mia Thornton's financial issues and Gizelle Bryant's intervention

Mia and her husband Gordon Thornton have been dealing with financial troubles after being ousted from their chiropractic business. They used to live in a luxurious mansion but are now residing in a 1,500-square-foot apartment. They are now separated and it seems monetary issues were the reason behind it. Meanwhile, Gizelle's confrontation with Robyn included Ashely and Charrisse. When Robyn reached Gizelle's house, she was left surprised.

She didn't realize the reason behind the meetup was discussing Juan. All three of them asked Robyn why she was letting her husband behave this way and why she was okay with his cheating. Considering they've been cheated on in the past, they know exactly how it feels. Robyn claimed everything was fine and there was nothing to worry about. She believed what Juan said no matter how far from the truth. A new episode airs every Sunday on Bravo.

