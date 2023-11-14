The Real Housewives of Potomac 8, episode 2 recap: From Mia Thornton and Karen Huger's tension-filled feud to Nneka Ihim's introduction

The latest season of The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently airing and the new installment is heavy on feuds, arguments dynamic changes, cheating allegations, and interventions. Episode two of season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac premiered on November 12 on Bravo after its initial November 5, 2023, premiere.

It features Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and Nneka Ihim as cast members. Here's a recap of what happened in the second episode of the season titled Home Sweet Drama.

The Real Housewives of Potomac 8, episode 2 recap

Introduction to Nneka Ihim

The only new cast member this time around is Nneka Ihim. She is a Nigerian-American lawyer who recently moved to Potomac with her husband, Dr. Ikenna "Iyke" Ihim. While she works in financial technology, her husband is a nightclub owner, apart from being a doctor. Prenatal vitamins and champagne are parts of her day as is throwing shade. She questioned why Wendy used Dr. before her name. "Is she a medical doctor?" Nneka asked Ashley.

Karen and Mia's feud

During the last season, Mia discussed a rumor that stated Karen got intimate with a random guy in a bar's bathroom, and the latter felt betrayed by the former. In an attempt to make things right between them, Mia met Karen for a chat. While the two were friends prior to this incident, things were obviously not the same anymore. Karen met Mia in a very formal manner with only a handshake, which proved just how much their equation had changed.

After their conversation, the two decided to end their feud, but Karen clearly expressed her desire to keep a distance between them. She was okay being cordial with her but that didn't mean Mia had won back her trust. Though this wasn't a complete fix of their equation, it did help in some manner considering this was a start from their previously ice-cold relationship.

Candiance's music career

Candiace revealed that she spent six figures financing her tour and how she is serious about her musical career. She wants a record deal with a label and transform her investment into profit. The episode featured discussions of opening acts, tour dates and locations, and more. Candiace's manager suggested Drew Sidora as an opening act considering she is a cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and the two have previously performed together.

But Candiace was not very pleased with the idea. In fact, she made a face at the suggestion and explained, "I don't feel like I need to do anything more musically with her. I don't need Drew or anyone of note to bring butts to seats." Things are clearly not okay between the two.

Wendy and her ever-changing ideas

After her desire to open a candle business followed by a Nigerian restaurant and lounge, Wendy has another plan in mind. The latest idea formulating in her head is a talk show. Wendy revealed that she wants to get picked up by a network so she can host her show which remains untitled. Regardless of it not having a name or concept, she did check out studio spaces for it. But then again, she did the same for her supposed restaurant last year.

Ashley's housewarming party

Ashley has a new house to celebrate which is why she threw a housewarming party. Towards the end of the episode, she took Wendy aside and told her about everything Nneka said regarding her. Will this lead to fireworks between Wendy and Nneka or will the two confront Ashley about her desire to spark fire? The Real Housewives of Potomac aires every Sunday.

