The Real Housewives of Potomac 8, episode 3 recap: From Nneka calling Wendy a clout chaser to latter saying Mia was 'slow'

The currently airing season of The Real Housewives of Potomac is reliant on drama, feuds, dynamic changes, lunches, parties, and more. Episode three of season 8 of the installment premiered on November 19 on Bravo after its initial November 5, 2023, premiere. The franchise is also airing its Salt Lake City, Beverly Hills, and Miami editions.

The Real Housewives of Potomac 8 features Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and Nneka Ihim as cast members. Nneka is the only new addition to the list this season. Here's a recap of what happened in the third episode of the season titled Heaven Is a Place in Potomac.

The Real Housewives of Potomac 8, episode 3 recap

Wendy vs Mia to Karen-Robyn fixing things

In the last episode, Wendy talked about how she wanted to launch her talk show with the rest of the ladies but took a dig that it would only be suitable for those with intellectual capacity. This escalated to an argument where Mia asked her, "Why not uplift me?" Wendy replied, "You're slow. I can't uplift you. You're too down low." On the other hand, Karen and Robyn decided to fix things between them after their issues from the previous season.

Even though they did not come to an agreement about who initiated their fight, they both wanted to move over it. Karen said, "I won't repeat rumors about you. I'll only repeat facts." Wendy later invited Ashley and Karen to her son's first communion but left out Robyn, Mia, and Gizelle from the invite. It was her revenge for Robyn not inviting her last season.

Karen gathers gossip from everyone

Candiace and Wendy chatted over lunch, and the latter introduced the former to Kiearna Stewart, a new friend this season. Hailing from Baltimore, she owns a medical spa. Meanwhile, Karen gathered some major gossip this episode as she paraded around and met different cast members. Mia told Karen that Wendy calling her slow was hurtful since her son is in therapy for a speech impediment and has been bullied using the same word.

Nneka makes allegations against Wendy

Nneka told Robyn that Wendy’s family has been really aggressive towards her. She called her a clout chaser who needed a restraining order. Nneka then claimed that Wendy's mother attempted some witchcraft on her. "This woman put a hex on me," she said. Robyn was freaked out by this conversation and wondered if she was next on the hex list. A new episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac airs every Sunday on Bravo and streams on Peacock.

