The Real Housewives of Potomac 8, episode 4 recap: From Giselle's confrontation with Juan to pickleball day and a fire hazard

The currently on-air season of The Real Housewives of Potomac has been serving plenty of drama, feuds, accusations, and get-togethers. Episode four of season 8 of the installment premiered on November 26 on Bravo after its November 5, 2023, premiere. The popular franchise is also airing its Salt Lake City, Beverly Hills, and Miami editions at the moment.

The Real Housewives of Potomac 8 stars Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and Nneka Ihim. The latest and only new addition this season is Nneka, a Nigerian-American lawyer and business owner. Here's a recap of what happened in the fourth episode of the season titled In a Pickle.

The Real Housewives of Potomac 8, episode 4 recap

Gizelle and Juan's confrontation

Gizelle and Robyn have been close over the years but the one point of dissent between the two remains the latter's husband Juan Dixon. When the two met for lunch, Gizelle revealed that she confronted him about cheating on Robyn and going around having several flings at hotels and nail salons. She revealed that he yelled at her when she questioned him about his activities. "He kinda came for me. He was talking loud," Gizelle explained.

She added that Juan claimed he did not cross any lines with the women he was spotted with. Meanwhile, Robyn tried to defend Juan and claimed his tone was a result of him being a former basketball coach. Regardless, the two women decided to not let him hamper their relationship. They agree to keep their friendship intact despite their disagreement.

Candiace's chat with her mother

Candiace met her mother Dorothy and had a chat about the former's life and her career. For the unversed, she has been involved in her Deep Space Tour on which she invested a lot of money despite her husband Chris Bassett not being too pleased about the splurging. He is currently offering virtual cooking classes and selling seasoning salts online.

Pickleball day drama

During pickleball day, tensions were running high. Candiace ignored Gizelle and Robyn and their confessionals made it clear, there was no hope for any resolution in the near future. After what happened last season, they were still not on good terms and were not interested in making any changes to the situation. Meanwhile, Juan bumped into a fence while playing which led to Karen's bean spread dropping to the floor and the carpet setting on fire.

