The Real Housewives of Potomac 8: From physical club fights to flare and fireworks; here's what to expect from new season

The Real Housewives of Potomac is slated for the premiere of its upcoming new season soon and the reality series is expected to be back with even more drama and fun. The DC-based edition created headlines recently after a physical brawl erupted Here's what to expect from the eighth season of the show including the release date, cast members, and storylines.

The Real Housewives of Potomac 8

Potential release date and filming

Even though Bravo has not officially announced a premiere date for The Real Housewives of Potomac, the series is expected to air sometime in the fall or early winter. Filming for season eight went on from April to July 2023, and the cast trips were reportedly held in Texas and the Dominican Republic. Fans are excited to witness a brand-new installment of this edition.

Cast members: Returning and new

All seven ladies from last season will be returning for season eight of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton will be returning to provide drama, scandals, and lots of reality television-worthy content. The new addition this season will be Nneka Ihim, a licensed attorney who owns a champagne line and specializes in financial technology.

Both Charisse Jackson Jordan and Jacqueline Blake, who essayed the role of friends last season, were also spotted filming with the rest of the cast members. The new addition to the friend category is reported to be Keiana Stewart, who owns Stewart Beauty & Wellness in Baltimore, Maryland. She will be joining the series as a friend to cast member Wendy Osefo.

Potential storylines: What to expect

Last season, Robyn Dixon lied about her husband Juan Dixon's cheating incident, and the season will be expected to pick up from where the drama left off. Additionally, a massive fight happened in July when the cast was celebrating the launch of Ashley and Gizelle's fashion line. Keiana Stewart and Deborah Williams had a serious argument which escalated into a full-blown brawl where the two attacked one another at Zebbie's Garden.

Keiana was repeatedly hospitalized after the controversial altercation. Meanwhile, Wendy told Page Six that viewers can expect a lot of flare and fireworks as well as an inside look at the fractures in the group. Karen told ET that the season will be great and the cast has been "messy as heck" in the new upcoming new installment of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

