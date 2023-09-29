The Real Housewives of Potomac 8 trailer out: Release date, cast details, and more about new season of Bravo reality series

The Real Housewives franchise has another new season all set to premiere soon. The Real Housewives of Potomac is back with a brand-new season and it promises drama, fireworks, and lots of exciting content for the viewers. Bravo released the trailer of the latest installment and fans are excited to get back into the world of the Maryland-based reality show.

The Real Housewives of Potomac 8

Release date and trailer

Season eight of The Real Housewives of Potomac is all set to premiere on November 5, 2023, on Bravo. The trailer of the reality series was released on September 29, 2023, and fans are intrigued by the new era of the edition. The trailer features fights, fire hazards, cursing, arguments, and emotional turmoils. Like every edition of The Real Housewives franchise, the new Potomac season also promises relationship troubles, tears, and drama.

Watch the trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac 8 here:

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives of Potomac 8: From physical club fights to flare and fireworks; here's what to expect from new season

"We are all black women and we are all going through our different things in our lives and we’re going to embrace that. We're going to keep Potomac weird, OK?" the video starts off with a toast. Fans are excited to see how the season will change the dynamics between the cast and what the season has in store for them when it comes to storylines of the cast.

Returning cast and new additions

The Real Housewives of Potomac season eight features Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton making their return. The only new face this season is Nneka Ihim, who is a successful lawyer and a Nigerian-American. The edition focuses on a group of women from Maryland's region of Potomac. Also known as RHOP, it focuses on their conflicts, personal life, and ventures.

This season you can expect Wendy Osefo to combine her interests in politics, mental health, and gossip. Candiace Dillard-Bassett is busy touring her album and the cost has caused her a lot of stress. Robyn Dixon has decided to stay with her partner despite the cheating rumors. Ashley Darby and Mia Thornton have divorces to consider. Nneka Ihim has a place to make, Gizelle Bryant is in a situation-ship, and Karen Huger has entered a new decade of her life.

Where to watch The Real Housewives of Potomac 8

The Real Housewives of Potomac season eight will air a new episode on Bravo each week and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day. The previous season of the reality series concluded on March 5, 2023. The Real Housewives franchise is currently airing the seventeenth season of its Orange County edition, the fourteenth season of its New York City edition, and the fourth season of its Salt Lake City edition.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City 4 trailer out: Release date, cast details, and more about new season