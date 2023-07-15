The Real Housewives of Potomac: Massive club brawl erupts between cast members amidst season eight filming

Reality television series The Real Housewives of Potomac has seen some major dramatic moments in seven seasons long history but this recent brawl between two cast members might just take the cake. A wild fight between two friends of the main cast members broke out which ended in one of them landing up at the hospital. Keep reading to know more.

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Cast members get into a brawl

The cast members of The Real Housewives of Potomac group were celebrating the launch of Ashley Darbey and Gizelle Bryant's activewear fashion line at a Washington club when the brawl broke out. Keiana Stewart and Deborah Williams were reportedly having a serious argument which quickly turned physical. As per a video obtained by TMZ, the main cast tried to break up the fight between the two women which only escalated after a point.

The brawl included a fistfight, hair-pulling, and a tumble down to the ground while the group was at Zebbie's Garden on Thursday, July 13. While Candiace Dillard Bassett told the police someone threw a drink at her, Keiana alleged she was hit in the forehead with a glass. Some reports claim the brawl landed Keiana in the hospital. No arrests were made by the police but investigations are still underway. "Get her the f*ck out, b*tch!" can be heard in the video.

Will the brawl be featured in The Real Housewives of Potomac 8?

A physical fight like this might be great fodder for a reality television show but sources claim production for the night had already wrapped when the brawl happened so it wasn't captured by the camera crew. The cast is currently filming season eight of The Real Housewives of Potomac. "Deborah and Candiace had been talking sh*t about each other all night," a source told TV Deets about how the massive physical altercation in the nightclub first started.

"Candiace was confronting Deborah about what she had been saying about Chris [Basset] and Keiana walked up and got herself involved," they said referring to season seven when Deborah made an appearance and accused Chris of flirting with her. The latter has denied her claims that he has any interest in her. "Deborah ate Keiana up. Deborah definitely won," the source concluded. Season 7 wrapped up in March 2023 after an October 2022 premiere.

