The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City 4, episode 11: From Angie's relationship troubles to Monica and Lisa calling each other 'nasty'

Season four of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City aired a new episode on November 21, and it featured plenty of drama from arguments to relationship troubles. The members of season four consist of Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas, Monica Garcia, and Mary Cosby. It premiered on September 5, 2023, on Bravo. Here's a recap of what happened in episode 11 titled If I Could Churn Back Time.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City 4, episode 11 recap

Monica's past trauma

Monica's daughter Bri recalls how her mother was prom queen during her time. The two look through photo albums and go through a ride of nostalgia together. It's important for Monica that Bri knows about her father. This stems from the fact that the reality star never got the chance to do so herself since her mother destroyed all of his photos. Monica reveals that even though her husband adopted Bri, she wanted her to know about her biological father.

Angie's relationship troubles

Angie and her husband Shawn Trujillo meet for lunch and spend some time without their daughter. It's awkward and they don't know what to say since they haven't been alone without their child in two years. The two criticize each other's music choices and Shawn says, "Do we still have stuff in common? We're not connecting on a relationship kind of level." They decide to take time out to focus on their equation. "Time to worry about us," he adds.

Monica and Lisa's 'nasty' feud

The group of women play a game and Heather explains, "Imagine you're on a wagon train. You're crossing the plains. The oxen are worn... and our wagon has too much weight. So one person has to go." She then asks, "Who do you throw off your wagon?" Lisa goes first and starts off on the usual negative note. She claims she's a big supporter of women.

"I would keep everyone but the one that's the nastiest to women, so, Monica, you would have to go. Just cause you're mouthy and mean to women," she stated. Monica responded, "You're so nasty." Lisa disagrees and claims she's being honest and that there's a difference. It's no secret that the two do not like one another but the attack was unnecessary and deliberate.

Lisa has previously also commented on Monica's equation with her mother. Despite knowing the trauma she underwent after both her parents abandoned her at different points in her life. A new episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City 4 airs every Tuesday on Bravo.

