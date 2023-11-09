The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City 4, episode 8: Monica calls Lisa middle-aged and bitter, latter labels her vampire with negative energy

The fourth season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is airing a new episode each week and the drama is escalating as the fans enjoy the changing dynamics. The cast of season four consists of Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas, Monica Garcia, and Mary Cosby. It premiered on September 5, 2023, on Bravo. Here's a recap of what happened in episode 8 titled Don't Come for My Soundbath.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City 4, episode 8 recap

Monica and Angie's chat

Episode eight aired on November 7, 2023, and saw a chat between Monica Garcia and Angie Katsanevas. The latter brought a gift for the former and her daughters, a book about self-love. "It's just a really sweet book about loving yourself, and, like, asking for help when you need it," Angie said and added, "I felt terrible about the way you left," referring to her Easter brunch where Monica's mother created a scene causing her to leave soon after.

The two have a conversation and sort out their differences. Angie also told Monica about how her mother was an alcoholic which is why she can relate to her pain. She stated that her family life wasn't perfect and that her mother died when she was eight years old. Angie and Monica bonded over being the victim of parental issues and still wanting to do the best for them despite it all. Next up was Whitney Rose's daughter Bobbie's 13th birthday party.

Lisa and Monica's feud, part one

Whitney told Lisa that Monica was in an abusive situation with her mother but in response, Lisa preferred to victim blame instead. "I love when things are conveniently abusive. You know what? You can be abused and also be abusive. If your mom's so horrible, f*cking make changes," she said. Heather informed Monica what Lisa said about her exaggerating the situation with her mother. "I feel like Lisa's obsessed with me," Monica replied.

"I just can't imagine being middle-aged and so bitter. F*ck off, Lisa. If your life is so perfect, go live it... Why do you care about my relationship with my mom?" she asked. The feud and eminent dislike between the two didn't end there. At Whitney's pop-up shop, when others tried to explain Monica's situation, Lisa made some more comments about her. "Monica is this little vampire who’s fueled 100% off of negative energy," she expressed.

Lisa and Monica's feud, part two

The situation escalates further when Lisa yells, "Please stop talking to me!" Monica replies that she doesn't get to tell her what to do. The former said, "I'm bored with you," and the latter replied, "You're impossible to communicate with" and added, "Stop talking about me... b*tch." A new episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City 4 airs every Tuesday on Bravo. The next one is titled Mormons Get a Bad Rap.

