The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City 4, episode 8: From Mary Cosby wanting to backhand Whitney Rose to Monica Garcia confronting her mother

The currently airing season The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is bringing on the drama every week, no wonder it's not only performing well but also being loved by netizens. The cast of season four consists of Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas, Monica Garcia, and Mary Cosby. It premiered on September 5, 2023, on Bravo. Here's a recap of what happened in episode 8 titled Moms, Missions, and Matrimony.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City 4, episode 8 recap

Monica Garcia's abandonment issues

Monica Garcia opened up about the abandonment issues she has dealt with her whole life because of how her parents treated her. She told Heather Gay that her father left when she was only four years old and her mother left her when she was twelve years old. "My mom and I, our relationship is so volatile. I think it dates back to my whole childhood," she revealed during the episode. The chat took place during their snowmobiling trip.

Mary Cosby and Whitney Rose's feud

Whitney Rose and Mary Cosby meet for dinner which escalates into an argument and an eventual walkout. The former apologizes to the latter and says, "I got caught up in a lot of bullsh*t talking about you, and I'm so sorry." Mary responded, "You severed our future." Whitney then tried to shift the blame and said that Mary's "mean text messages" hurt her feelings. "Grow up, little girl. I'm done... I'm not doing this with you," the latter said.

Mary further pointed out that Whitney called her and her husband predators and stated that she was not interested in wasting any more time with her. "Wake up, bobblehead. Watch me walk out the door," Mary concluded and walked off. During her confessional, she said, "You can't just say anything about people and think it's okay. Someone's gonna backhand you. Seriously, it might be me." It doesn't look like their feud is going to end anytime soon.

Monica Garcia confronts her mother

When Monica meets her mother Linda for a conversation, the latter starts with another one of her crying sessions despite being the one who wronged her daughter. "You want me to feel bad for you, but when I was crying, you didn't give a sh*t," Monica responded. When the conversation escalated, she drew a line and said, "Mom, you're not gonna scold me like I'm a f*cking little child anymore." Her mother wasn't going to listen and fired back.

"And you're not gonna disrespect me. I'm still your mother. Don't mock my feelings," Linda said after which Monica asked, "Like you did to me?" Her mother said she didn't care and shouted, "Let me talk, motherf*cker." Linda then asked where their issues started to which Monica responded that abandoning her before she was even a teenager was the answer. "You treat me like I'm still that little, tiny girl that you can f*cking sh*t on and leave," she said.

