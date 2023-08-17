The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City 4: From Jen Shah's arrest to Monica Garcia's second divorce from husband; what to expect

The Real Housewives has consistently provided popcorn-worthy drama, scandals, and stellar content for a lot of memes ever since it first premiered back in 2006 with its first edition The Real Housewives of Orange County. The reality series has been a fan favorite which is why it has expanded to not just more American versions but also international ones.

Apart from Orange County 17, three other editions including a rebooted version of The Real Housewives of New York City 14, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta 15 are currently on air. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City 4 will join them when it premieres on September 5, 2023. Here's what you can expect from the upcoming new installment of RHOSLC.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City 4

Returning cast

The Utah-based installment is known for its winter fashion, snow-peaked mountains, and as expected a lot of drama and changing equations. The upcoming season four sees the return of Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, and Heather Gay. Angie Katsanevas has been promoted to the main cast and the only new addition to the cast list is Monica Garcia.

Storylines: What to expect

The new season can expect to bask in the aftermath of Jen Shah's arrest. She was arrested in 2021 for fraud and money laundering by running a scheme targeting the elderly. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail for six and a half years in 2023. Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks have been long-time friends and are trying to fix things after their fallout. Lisa enjoys a life of luxury and her taste remarks tend to not always sit right with people around her.

This is why a confrontation with the new addition aka Monica Garcia ensues and it's not even surprising. Meanwhile, Monica is going through a divorce from her husband for the second time around, and if that wasn't enough, the blunt participant shares an unpredictable and strained relationship with her mother. Heather Gay's daughters are dealing with the fallout in the Salt Lake City community while she tries to rebuild trust Heather with Lisa.

Rumors about Angie Katsanevas' marriage start floating around which she is not okay with. She wants to find out the source and stop it before they can do any more damage is done to her family. Meredith is accused by her fellow participants and Whitney Rose struggles to find a balance with her husband. Meanwhile, Lisa took a dig at Jen's arrest during a recent podcast appearance and quipped, "Don't take money from the elderly. PSA."

