The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City 4: Midseason sneak peek teases accusations, broken glasses, and betrayal; here's what to expect

Each installment of The Real Housewives franchise is whizzing forward in terms of speed and drama. Several new ones are all set to air including the Beverly Hills edition, the Miami edition, and the Potomac edition. Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of Orange County 17 recently concluded, and The Real Housewives of New York City 14 is all set to air its two-part reunion soon. Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is on air.

The current fourth season of RHOSLC has reached the half-point mark and the midseason sneak peek has teased even more drama, fights, and scandals. As the cast members of the Utah-based series head for a tropical getaway to celebrate a birthday, things heat up as accusations come to the forefront. Here's what can be expected of the second half.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City 4 midseason sneak peak

What to expect from the second half of RHOSLC 4

The cast of the season consists of Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas, Monica Garcia, and Mary Cosby. The sneak peek features Monica crying, followed by Lisa asking, "Why would she do this to you?" Meredith chirps, "It gets to a point when you're accused of something over and over and over again, you may as well do it." She then smiles and adds, "Is that a threat?" The video also features light and fun moments.

The women celebrate Monica's birthday at the scenic island with drinks, dancing, singing, and laughter. When Lisa says she wants to enjoy the experience of the sound bowl, Monica quips, "Yes, go ahead. Old people need it." She also receives some advice from Mary who suggests, "Don't trust no one." The clip shows glasses breaking, several accusations, talks of karma, conversations about betrayal, and more as the group dynamics change with time.

Watch the midseason sneak peak of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City 4 here:

Where to watch RHOSLC 4

Meredith proceeds to tell Lisa, "I am not the one bringing the tornado. Karma comes back." The girls enjoy their tropical paradise and indulge in some skiing and karaoke amidst all the chaos. The synopsis of the sneak peek says, "The ladies of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City have exploitation, betrayal, and plenty of accusations still on the horizon for the rest of Season 4." An episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

