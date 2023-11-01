The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City 4: Monica Garcia opens up about 'volatile' relationship with mother, reveals how 'abandoned' she felt

During the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Monica Garcia opened up about the abandonment issues she has because of her troubled past and quite volatile relationship with her mother Linda. After she saw the argument between Monica and her mother at Angie Katsanevas's brunch co-cast member Heather Gay invited her on a snowmobiling trip. Here's what they discussed during the snowy and fun outing.

RHOSLC 4: Monica Garcia opens up about 'volatile' relationship with mother

Monica started by saying, "My mom and I, our relationship is so volatile. I think it dates back to my whole childhood." During the conversation, she got teary-eyed and disclosed that when she turned 12, her mother dropped her off with a family in Pennsylvania and moved to New York to chase her dreams. Her father also left her when she was four which is why when her mother also left, it gave her some major abandonment issues in life.

She revealed how hard it was to start junior high living with people who weren't even her family. Monica then explained that the argument at brunch was because in that moment she "felt so abandoned by her." The reality star also thanked Heather for reaching out. "I wouldn't have even left my bed, truly, that isn’t a joke." Later, she divulged that her mother took off after the brunch and left her without a car, even though she has four kids.

RHOSLC 4: Monica Garcia compares mother to Ted Bundy

Monica also compared her mother to serial killer Ted Bundy. "No one ever thought he was a murderer because he was so charismatic," she said. The other cast members also talked about their relationships with their mothers with many of them stating how they don't talk to theirs anymore or haven't since a while. "That is actually so crazy that we all have daughters and we all have these insane relationships with our mothers," Monica said.

"It's like we've got to do so much better for our kids," she concluded the chat. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Bravo. Apart from Monica and Heather, the other cast members include Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, and Meredith Marks. The season premiered on September 5, 2023, and has been performing well.

