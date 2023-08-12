The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City 4 trailer out: Release date, cast details, and more about new season

The Real Housewives franchise is known for its high-octane drama, scandals, and lots of fun. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is one of the many editions of the popular reality franchise and the series is back with a brand new fourth season. Bravo released the trailer of the new installment and fans are excited to get back into the world of the Utah-based show.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City 4

Release date and trailer

Season four of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is all set to premiere on September 5, 2023, on Bravo. The trailer of the reality series was released on August 11, 2023, much to the joy of fans who had been waiting to witness its new era. The video starts with a glimpse of the fights, cursing, and arguments the new season will witness. Tears, relationship issues, and marriage drama followed just like every edition of The Real Housewives franchise.

Returning cast and new additions

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season four features Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, and Heather Gay returning to the series. Angie Katsanevas who has been a guest star and a friend on the previous seasons has finally been promoted to the main cast status. Mary Cosby, who was a main cast member in the first two seasons has returned as a friend this season of the show. The only new face this time around is Monica Garcia.

In the trailer, Heather asks Mary, "Do you think I look inbred?" while they had lunch together. Mary responded "I do," without a moment of hesitancy, leaving Heather shocked. Apart from winters, cold weather, and ski slopes, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City focuses on a group of women from Utah's capital Salt Lake City, also known as SLC. The show focuses on their luxurious lifestyle, conflicts, personal life problems, family issues, and business ventures.

Where to watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City 4

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season four will air a new episode on Bravo each week and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day. The previous season of the reality series concluded on February 1, 2023. The Real Housewives franchise is currently airing the seventeenth season of its Orange County edition, the fourteenth season of its New York City edition, and the fifteenth season of its Atlanta edition.

