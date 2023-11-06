The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy trailer: Release date, cast, and more about new season of Bravo series

While the new and rebooted version of The Real Housewives of New York City wrapped up its season recently with its two-part reunion, the original cast of the same is back for a new adventure. The trailer for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy was recently released and the fourth installment of the RHUGT edition promises lots of fun. Here's what we know about the same including the cast details, release date, and more.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy

Release date and cast

Season four of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip which is also the RHONY Legacy version will premiere on December 14, 2023, on Peacock. The first three episodes will be released on premiere day and a new one will then be available every Thursday. The cast members of the season include Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Kristen Taekman as they vacation together.

Trailer and more details

The location for this year's trip is St. Barths and will feature the Pirate House at Saline Beach from season five of The Real Housewives of New York City. The synopsis of the upcoming installment reads, "Over a decade after first appearing on The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy reunites pop culture icons as they jet off to beautiful St. Barths for an epic adventure of a lifetime."

The trailer of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy was released on November 6, 2023. In the video, Luann says, "The OG b*ches are back" during one of her confessionals. She says, "I'm wondering if there's gonna be some cute guys there." Sonja replies, "Oh, there's always somebody to f*ck." Clips of the cast partying, laughing, dancing, and reliving memories are featured with the gorgeous beach locations as the backdrop.

Watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy trailer here:

The fun and laughter are followed by disses, mocking, and rising tension between the group. Dorina mocks, "You get a match and now the house is on fire." Kristen adds, "There's six women here, and you're all divorced!" Cheating allegations are also hurled around, just like every The Real Housewives franchise. "Eagles don't fly with pigeons, okay? So go get your bread crumbs and get back to me tomorrow," Dorinda states while the others laugh.

Turtle spottings, yacht parties, group surfing, skinny dipping, and lots of drinking sum up the rest of the trailer. Meanwhile, fans are excited to watch it and made their excitement known. One user replied, "The chaos, the messiness, the laughs, the drama, these women bring it all! KADOOZE ladies, proving why they never should've let these OG's go!" Another laughed, "I know the whole of St. Barthelemy is probably still recovering from this visit."

