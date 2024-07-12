The Real Reason Why Ariana Grande Wears A High Ponytail

Ariana Grande is a style icon and her giant ponytail has been a signature look over the years. She did try many new looks but none could actually beat her specific ponytail look. She started wearing her long hair up in a high ponytail back in 2014. This look has been considered the second-best look in the pop industry just after Lady Gaga's 2009-era wig bows. Here’s all about Grande’s sky-high ponytail.

The evolution of an iconic hairstyle

Ariana Grande is well-known for her iconic high ponytail. Her unique look began as a useful way to treat her bleach-damaged hair. She is almost unrecognizable when she opts for different hairstyles.

From 2010 to 2013, Grande's character Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon's Victorious had red hair that needed to be dyed often. As her music career took off in 2014, she started wearing her hair in a high ponytail. In response to Facebook fans' worries, she gave her justifications for sticking with this appearance.

"My actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down," she said. "It's all that works for now (AND I'm comfortable for the first time in years)."

She explained that extensive hair damage from years of bleaching and dyeing led her to adopt the ponytail as a cover-up. Grande mentioned that she had to bleach her hair and dye it red every other week for the first four years of playing Cat. As one would assume, that completely destroyed her hair.

She started embracing the high ponytail

By 2016, Ariana continued to embrace the ponytail, sharing with Byrdie how much joy it brought her. "I had no idea that it was going to become, like, a thing," she said. She expressed her affection for her hairstyle and mentioned how much joy it brings her. Each time she ties her hair back, it feels like a delightful surprise, reminding her of how much she loves the look. She enthusiastically enjoys the style, exclaiming how great it makes her feel.

In an interview with Fader, before the release of her 2018 single No Tears Left to Cry, she talked about the transformation of her ponytail. She reflected on its evolution and expressed pride in the new version of her iconic hairstyle.

She explained that although the ponytail is still identifiable without embellishments, it really pops with the extra flair, demonstrating why it has such a special place in her heart. She compared it to an angel from Victoria's Secret.

Ariana's natural hair color is brown, but on Victorious and Sam & Cat, she has vivid red hair. She posted a picture of her dark brown curls to Twitter in 2020 with the message, "Get a load a dis."

Ariana revealed to Allure that as a child, she wanted her hair to be "out of the way" and out of her face. This was nicely accomplished by the high ponytail. Even though Ariana switches up her hairstyle from time to time, the high ponytail is still a distinctive style.

