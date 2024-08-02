The Reason Cable And Domino Were Not Present In An Already Packed Cast In Deadpool & Wolverine: Explored

Several actors and characters from previous Marvel films have returned for Deadpool & Wolverine. However, a few important characters are prominently missing. The bigger question, however, was related to what was going to be the fate of Cable and Domino, who had pretty huge roles in Deadpool 2. We're gonna dive into why these characters didn't make it into this first R-rated MCU film.

Anyone's guess is what happened to not including Zazie Beetz's Domino character in a Deadpool-Wolverine crossover. In the case of Deadpool 2, fans were introduced to Zazie Beetz as the luck-manipulating mutant who joined Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson as part of the X-Force team.

By the end of 2018's sequel, it seemed like Domino had cemented her place in the Deadpool franchise, and there were more than a few winks toward her returning for future films. But it appears budget constraints and the headache of bringing back the Joker and Atlanta actress to play the role for what would have been a minor cameo in the new movie make it unlikely. Her role would likely have been on par with the remainder of the Deadpool family left on Earth-10005.

The fans might be shocked that it doesn't have Domino, and the actress even confirmed that she was not returning for the third movie back in the year 2023. In an interview with Decider, Beetz said, "Well I'm actually not in 'Deadpool 3,' so I don't know what they're doing [about improvisation]. I'm assuming they're probably taking a pause. […] I'm excited to watch it."

Advertisement

Years ago, Beetz expressed interest in reprising the role. In 2021, she reiterated she would "love to reprise the role" and had grown excited to start serious talks about a possible standalone Domino movie.

It never happened. Josh Brolin never returned as Cable or anyone else in Deadpool & Wolverine. In the movie, which often blurs the line between reality and fiction because Deadpool regularly breaks the fourth wall, Deadpool comments on his absence. Well, Deadpool mentions Cable, saying that he never was, as if he were a character test audiences did not like. This is presented as if it could be a real reason for Cable's absence, but probably is just a ham-fisted attempt at being more humorous.

In actuality, test screenings for Deadpool 2 were highly rated. There could be a myriad of reasons for Cable not being there, from ideas in the storyline to the availability of actors that wouldn't clue any single person in on the bigger picture. Movies, including Marvel, have budget constraints; other characters were pulled around, using up considerable screen and budget time. It simply might not have had room for Cable's return.

Advertisement

Josh Brolin gave a slightly different light on his exclusion in Deadpool & Wolverine. In an interview with Collider, when asked if he would appear in Deadpool 3 and why not if he wasn't, Brolin replied tongue in cheek that he wasn't in it, didn't know why, and assumed that maybe Ryan Reynolds just doesn't like him. Watching the interview makes it obvious that Brolin is joking. He delivers comments with a sort of wry smile and with a direct look at the camera, seemingly directly addressing Reynolds.

ALSO READ: Deadpool & Wolverine: Why Was Thor Crying In his Cameo Sequence? Explained