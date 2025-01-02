The Recruit Season 2 Trailer: Noah Centineo's Ruthless And 'Charming' Lawyer Returns For Netflix Spy Series

Netflix dropped the trailer of The Recruit season 2! The streaming platform’s hit thriller is headed to Seoul, Korea, for the second round of the series. The trailer started with Noah Centineo getting beat up by the Past Lives actor at a bar. Green Day’s American Idiot was fittingly used as the soundtrack for the scene.

According to the official synopsis, Centineo’s character, Owen Hendricks, gets pulled into a life-threatening situation in South Korea “only to realize that the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency.” Hendricks goes rogue to crack the case.

“How did he get back in the game,” someone says in the trailer. “He’s cunning and charming. He’s absolutely ruthless,” another replied.

In addition to Centineo and Yoo, the six-episode second season also features Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Kristian Bruun, Kaylah Zander, Maddie Hasson, Angel Parker, and Vondie Curtis-Hall, among many others.

The first season premiered in December 2022, and the second season was named one of the most anticipated shows in 2025 by multiple outlets. In addition to leading the show, the To All the Boys I've Loved Before actor is also an executive producer alongside Doug Liman, Gene Klein, and many others.

Show creator Alexi Hawley told Tudum that Centineo's character rolls into the second season being "screwed" after seeing Max get shot by her daughter Nitchka (Maddie Hasson), aka Karolina. He also teased that Hendricks is headed towards a similar fate.

According to the showrunner, the character escapes the nightmare, but the stakes continue to rise. In an interview with Collider, Hasson, who stars as Nitchka, spoke about her return to the second season, saying she wasn't done trying to ruin Hendrick's life. "I think you can expect that she makes his life a living hell," she added.

The Recruit Season 2 will be released on Netflix on January 30.