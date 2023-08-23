'The relationship with Scooter has run...': Justin Bieber is working sans manager for six months amidst Hailey Bieber taking over

In a surprising turn of events, Justin Bieber, the 29-year-old music sensation, has embarked on a new musical journey without his longtime manager, Scooter Braun, by his side. According to sources close to the artist, Bieber has been diligently working on his upcoming record over the past six months. "Justin's been working on his new record for the last six months. Scooter and SB Projects have not set up one session or done one thing for this [new] record," reveals an insider, a hint of bewilderment in their tone. The shockwaves of this revelation are only amplified by the fact that Bieber, now in the prime of his career, is still officially managed by Braun.

The unlikely duo: Braun and Beiber

Flashback to 16 years ago when the world was introduced to a teenage sensation named Justin Bieber. The backdrop to this discovery reads like a script: a 13-year-old Bieber is spotted on YouTube, caught in the web of his own musical prowess. Enter Scooter Braun, then 28, who embarks on an almost detective-like pursuit to track down this prodigious talent. He reaches out to Bieber's school, contacts board members – all in his unrelenting quest to connect with the young artist's mother.

What unfolds is an alliance that defies convention. Braun's determination pays off as Bieber signs with Braun's record label, Raymond Braun Media Group, a venture co-founded with the legendary Usher. But their partnership transcends the boundaries of a traditional manager-artist dynamic. "The common misconception... is that it’s a little brother. It’s more like an uncle or a dad," Braun revealed in a 2012 interview. Their unique bond carved an indelible path for Bieber's career, with Braun donning the hat of both mentor and guardian.

Bieber's lone voyage

Now, cut to the present, where the silence is almost deafening. Bieber, known for his musical prowess and charismatic presence, has been meticulously crafting his upcoming record for half a year. The startling revelation that his trusted ally, Braun, and his powerhouse SB Projects have been conspicuously absent from this endeavor creates a palpable air of uncertainty.

"The relationship with Scooter has run its course," the insider affirms, dropping this bombshell with a gravity that reverberates through the industry. It's a sentiment echoed by other major artists like Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, both of whom have recently bid adieu to Braun after years of collaboration. The winds of change are sweeping through the industry as Braun embraces his new role as the CEO of HYBE America.

While speculations and rumors swirl around these changes, a reliable source from the music industry maintains that negotiations are underway and all clients under Braun's management remain under contract. It's evident that Bieber's evolution, along with the changing dynamics in his management team, reflects the ever-evolving landscape of the music industry.