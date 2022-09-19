The Resident Season 6: Cast members, release date and more

One thing that we have learned from this Fox's fast-paced medical drama series, is to expect the unexpected. The series brilliantly focuses on the lives of staff members at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital; they have struggled a lot in life, and have seen love, loss, disasters, and amazing miracles.

Gear up to see the challenges faced by the doctors in their personal and professional lives at Chastain Memorial Hospital in the upcoming season of The Resident Season. Yes, The Resident Season 6 is all set to premiere on September 20, 2022, and the series will drop new episodes every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. After Season 5 ended, fans were very excited to get their weekly dose of drama and emotions from this medical drama series. If you haven't watched the previous seasons of The Resident series, then watch it now as it is one of the best TV shows ever made.

The very first episode of this season follows Padma and her unborn twins in a medical emergency. Prior to the release of the series, let us take a look at the cast members who are returning for the sixth season.

The Resident Season 6 Cast members

Manish Dayal as Dr. Devon Pravesh

Jane Leeves as Dr. Kit Voss

Anuja Joshi as Dr. Leela Devi

Matt Czuzhry as Dr. Conrad Hawkins

Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Randolph Bell

Kaley Ronayne as Dr. Cade Sullivan

Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Dr. AJ Austin

Andrew McCarthy as Dr. Ian Sullivan

Jessica Lucas as Dr. Billie Sutton

What is the sixth season of The Resident all about?

Season 5 followed Conrad and his life without his wife and the struggles he followed raising his daughter as a single dad. It also showed the love triangle between Billie and Cade. Elsewhere, Leela and Devon got reunited, and Kit and Randolph got happily engaged.

We are looking forward to more medical drama stories in season 6.

Where to watch the new season of The Resident?

The Resident can be watched on Fox. But if you don't have cable packages, then you can watch the show on Hulu, SlingTV, or FuboTV.

Details about The Resident show

The Resident is a popular medical drama series that was released on January 21, 2018, on Fox. It is based on the book Unaccountable written by Marty Makary and follows the lives of staff members at a hospital.

The Resident is created by Hayley Schore, Roshan Sethi, and Amy Holden Jones. Fox purchased the series from Showtime in 2017. In May 2022, The Resident was renewed for a sixth season, which is all set to release on September 20, 2022.

