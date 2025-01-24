The Righteous Gemstones To End Abruptly; HBO Announces When Will It Conclude

The Righteous Gemstones is one of the most loved series by HBO; however, the studio recently announced that they will be concluding the show with season 4.

The production company, meanwhile, also announced that the final season would premiere in March this year, as per Comic Book. While this surely gets all the fans excited, it still happens to be a bittersweet piece of information.

The new season comes almost two years since Season 3 of Megachurch Tales hit the TV screens. Meanwhile, an exact date for the release of the final season has not been announced yet.

According to the series’ star as well as its creator, Danny McBride, he is ready to call the project finished. Talking to Variety, McBride stated, “The Lord spoke to me and said it’s time to wrap this s*cker up.”

He further went on to add that this season the story will have themes, characters, and ideas that will give it a feeling of being complete. Danny shared that he has had a great journey with the cast and crew of the series while working on The Righteous Gemstones for the past eight years, also adding that the ending of this series would be “wild” with some major twists and turns.

As per the official logline of season 4, “When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price.”

For those who do not know, the series in question is about a family of televangelists and megachurch pastors. It focuses on the life of patriarch Dr. Eli Gemstone, who is played by John Goodman; his two sons, Jesse and Kelvin, played by McBride and Adam Devine, respectively; and also the lead’s daughter, Judy, whose character has been portrayed by Edi Patterson.

The aforementioned series first premiered in 2019 and has always managed to attract a huge audience.

