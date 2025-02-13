The Rings of Power to Take A Huge Time Leap in Season 3 Amid Show Renewing at Prime Video; Details Inside

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power has officially been renewed for a third season on Prime Video. Fans can look forward to a significant leap in the timeline with the new episodes coming up.

Published on Feb 13, 2025
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to return for a third season. The show is currently in pre-production and will film in the U.K. Fans of the series can expect a time jump since the events of Season 2, which aired in October.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sauron is in the process of crafting his iconic ring.

The major highlight of the upcoming episodes will be the War of the Elves and Sauron. In The Lord of the Rings timeline, this event takes place during J.R.R. Tolkien’s Second Age and marks the first major battle in the prequel to The Lord of the Rings.

The official synopsis of the show reads: "Jumping forward several years from the events of Season 2, Season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all of Middle-earth at last."

Meanwhile, the creators and producers have also announced the director for the third season. International Emmy Award nominee Charlotte Brändström will be taking the helm behind the camera.

Brändström previously directed several episodes in Season 1. The premiere of The Rings of Power's first season broke multiple records, becoming the most-streamed season based on total hours watched.

The show was viewed by 170 million streamers.

Further details about the cast and release date will be revealed by the creators soon.

