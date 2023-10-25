The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 4: Capturing the Spear Hero; everything we know so far

Knowing about Aultcray certainly helped Naofumi in knowing more about his venture. On the other side, he was also able to buy Fohl and Alto, who had been working as slaves for a long time. After that, he also went on to sell the slavers as slaves themselves. With this, the Spear Hero is expected to be the highlight of the next outing. Here is what we know about The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 4 so far!

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 4: Previous episode recap!

The title of the previous episode of Shield Hero was The White Tiger Siblings. This episode started with Naofumi purchasing Fohl and Altp. In Seyaette, Naofumi prepared the village's defenses while Fohl looked after his sister. During a night attack by slavers, Fohl used a flare from Naofumi to call for help. They returned in time to defeat the attackers and protect the children. Unable to punish the attackers due to their noble ties, Naofumi decided to sell them as slaves in Silvelt.

In the capital, there was a ceremony where Naofumi reset Sadeena and Fohl's stats, officially welcoming them into his group. At the castle, Aultcray, a former Staff Hero, sensed something familiar about Fohl and Alto. In an audience with the queen, Naofumi learned of Aultcray's history as a renowned warrior and strategist, driven by vengeance after his sister's death. The queen also shared that she had found Motoyasu.

What to expect next?

The title of the upcoming episode of Shield Hero will be The Operation to Capture the Spear Hero. In the upcoming episode, Naofumi's party may face new challenges as they delve deeper into their journey. The past of Aultcray, the former Staff Hero, could become a central point of interest, shedding light on his connection with Fohl and Alto. Additionally, the discovery of Motoyasu's whereabouts may lead to pivotal developments in the ongoing storyline, potentially altering the course of their quest.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 4: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of the next episode, as per the schedule mentioned by Crunchyroll, will be of October 27, 2023. All the episodes of the season will be available on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with relevant updates as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.

